The Raiders Are Practicing What They Preach
Competition has been the theme surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders since John Spytek took over as general manager and Pete Carroll took over as the team's head coach. Through the first week of training camp, it is already clear the Raiders were not exaggerating.
Following training camp, Raiders running back Raheem Mostert explained how the Raiders' group of running backs have continued to push each other by constantly competing with each other.
"Yeah, it's been smooth, honestly. Everybody in the room, we all compete against each other. We're all trying to maximize as many opportunities that we possibly can, and especially the younger guys and Ashton [Jeanty], right, I've been able to help him out in some of his reads and everything like that, and tell him, 'Hey, look, you need to make a one cut instead of jagger at the line of scrimmage because that just slows your timing down with the O-line,'" Mostert said.
"So just little things like that, just trying to help not just him, but a lot of different guys, and they're helping me as well just understanding the vision of everything. It's been fun. The competition is always going to rise up. I always got to lead the room because I'm the older guy in the room. So it's been fun though."
Earlier this offseason, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted that the team will compete at every position, even at running back, despite drafting Jeanty so high. Mostert is the most experienced back the Raiders have, he looks forward to being a leader within the group.
"Honestly, I like the challenge. I feel like it's a way for me to display who I am as a player and as an individual, and also to showcase my abilities as being a leader. You want to say you want to be a leader on the team, but for me, it's all about action. This is 'What have you done for me lately?' That's the mantra that's always been around," Mostert said.
"So if I'm able to come in in a situation like here and provide my leadership and my presence and to show everybody that, 'Hey, look, I'm going to put in the work, you can learn from me, just ask the questions. I'm an easy-going guy. I'm one of those guys that you can come up to and talk to about anything, and if you want to keep it on the hush, that's fine with me, too."
Jeanty was drafted with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft. Las Vegas is all but guaranteed to give Jeanty the majority of the carries this upcoming season. However, Mostert's skill set makes for a perfect change of pace opposite Jeanty.
Raiders' Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly will implement a diverse offense that will allow for many different Raiders to have an impact this upcoming season, including Mostert.
