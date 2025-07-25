WATCH: Raiders OT DJ Glaze Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders have invested heavily in the offensive line over the past two offseasons. Second-year offensive tackle DJ Glaze has quickly developed into a player the Raiders can depend on.
However, he still must continue to grow, like most players entering their second season.
Glaze spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Coach Carroll: "Absolutely. Hopefully, it goes back and forth all the time. Today was the defense's day. The other day, the offense kind of won the day. So, that's kind of how we expect it to go. If you notice the last five, we're working the rookies against the rookies and seeing who wins those last five plays. So, it is part of the mentality that we've got to find ways to always keep emphasizing that we're about competing. So, it's working out okay."
Q: You mentioned the secondary making plays. What goes into teaching them how to pick their spots when it comes to being aggressive and trying to make plays?
Coach Carroll: "Well, I don't know that I would see it like that. They have to be in the right place, and they have to evaluate the concept of the call as it fits to the route concept. And then they've got to make the proper adjustments that gives them a chance, then from there, then they make the plays.
"So, today we made it harder on the offense. We mixed some things in there today that we were hoping would be challenging for them, and they were. You give Chip [Kelly] one more day, and it's going to be hard tomorrow. He'll bring it right back at us. But really the confidence that they gain from knowing that they know what they're supposed to do, what's expected of them and then trusting that the guys around them are doing the same thing, that's what allows guys to think freely and to be confident to make the plays and break on the ball and think that, 'I'm going to get this ball, I'm not just gonna defend the play.'
"And so, we're trying to instill that mentality, and fortunately, we have some guys that really bring it. Jeremy Chinn has really shown a lot already in leadership. Elandon Roberts has already given us a real surge in the kind of confidence that you can spread to the rest of the players. E [Eric] Stokes has done a nice job, too. He's jumped right up at the corner spot. So, we're getting a lot of really good, positive things from guys that have been there before and been on some good teams and done some good winning and all that, and they're helping the other guys."
