Six Veterans Whose Future Needs a Big Week at Raiders Camp
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders, under the expert guidance of Pete Carroll, are entering a crucial week as the San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to arrive on Thursday for joint practice.
Today, I’m highlighting six veterans who need to have a strong week to secure their future with the Raiders, especially with the cut-down day approaching on August 26.
JT Woods S/CB
Woods has definitely shown potential at training camp, but that didn’t translate into a successful first preseason game. He struggled with angles, and at times, I found myself needing to watch a replay because he wasn’t performing in Seattle at the level he had displayed earlier.
As a young player, Woods needs to demonstrate to the coaching staff that he isn’t just a practice player; he must prove that he can play at the same high level when the games matter. To put it bluntly, while he has looked like an NFL player in practice, he didn’t show that same ability in Seattle.
Dylan Laube RB/KR/PR
The staff didn’t know who Dylan Laube was when they first arrived, but they certainly do now.
Pete Carroll acknowledged this earlier today. "I didn't. I didn't know. Someone on the roster when I looked at the board the first time, and he has really been kind of the epitome of a great competitor so far. All the way through the lead in OTA sessions and all of that, he always stood out with his effort, with his finish and all of that. He's been kind of a prized part of the special teams because of his attitude and the intensity that he brings. And then he's showing it in the games, showed it in the mock game too. Both chances that he's had, he's made a big statement that he's fighting for a place on this team."
Coming into training camp, I didn’t believe Laube would make the 53-man roster. I wasn’t against him, but it wasn’t encouraging when they selected Tommy Mellott, especially since the new staff was unfamiliar with him.
However, to his credit, Laube, hailing from Westhampton, New York, came into camp with determination. Despite being smaller in stature, he has fought hard to gain recognition, and now he has the attention of the coaching staff.
Please make no mistake: he still faces an uphill battle, but Laube is now on the radar. If the 53-man roster were submitted to the NFL offices today, he would be the 53rd name on the list.
To solidify the progress he has made, he needs a strong week of performance, showcasing his talents without making mistakes.
Alex Bachman WR/KR/PR
I have covered the NFL for a long time, and he has the makings of one of those feel-good after-school specials about the kid with a dream that won't quit. His love of the game is contagious, and he is fun to watch.
Amari Gainer LB
I have not hidden how much I like this young man. He has shown flashes of talent at times during camp, but with several veterans performing well, he now faces stiff competition from emerging rookie Cody Lindenberg.
I initially thought he would make the 53-man roster at the start of training camp, but now he finds himself on the bubble. He needs to stand out more and create some separation in this battle for a roster spot with the seventh-round pick.
The new coaching staff selected Lindenberg, so Gainer needs to prove to them that he is the better option. This week is crucial for him.
Tre Taylor S
Chris Smith has had an impressive training camp, and earlier today, the Raiders signed former first-round pick Terrell Edmunds.
Taylor, one of our American heroes from the United States Air Force Academy, needs to make his presence known quickly if he hopes to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.
I have complete confidence in his ability and skill set, and his effort is evident. However, it’s now all about competing and producing results.
Don't count him out, but he needs a strong performance this week to catch the attention of those who are always looking to improve the roster. On a team that isn't hesitant to add players, like John Spytek and Pete Carroll, Taylor must demonstrate that he is the right choice for them.
