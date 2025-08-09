WATCH: Raiders RB Dylan Laube Reviews Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube has a chance to make an impact on special teams this season. The talented running back is battling for a spot on the Raiders roster this upcoming season.
Laube spoke this week and reviewing training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Earlier in camp, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
On the points of emphasis he is trying to improve upon during this training camp...
Smith: "Man, I think it all starts with fundamentals. For me, just being fundamentally sound, making sure that everything that Coach [Greg] Olson is coaching us to do, we're getting it done. And then for me, always completion, completion, completions. It's all about production. I'm always finding ways to get better, whether that's on the field or off the field. It could be leadership as well. I think Alex Guerrero has done a great job with me, with just the leadership aspect, and helping me continue to develop as a leader. So every part of my game has to improve. I can't pinpoint one thing because I think it's kind of taking away from everything else. We work hard on this practice field and come out here to get better, and that's what I try to do." On his first impressions of Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers…
Smith: "Great players. Ashton [Jeanty] is a smooth running back out of the backfield. We've seen what he can do against contact and breaking tackles. And the thing that's really impressing me is his ability to catch out of the backfield. He's a real natural in that aspect. And then I think Brock [Bowers] man, he's an All-Pro as a rookie. He's one of the better tight ends in the NFL. I can't give him the ball enough. I feel bad every time I don't throw him the ball. So I'm just trying to make sure that I'm maximizing his ability, his talent, because that's going to help our team."
On his thoughts on the defense so far...
Smith: "Man, ballers. Shoot man, we got the who's who on defense. I mean, think about all the guys we got, just the new acquisitions along with the guys that have been on the team. We,we've got a really, really great defense on paper, and I think those guys are going to come along really well. It's our job to push them and attack them every day and try to make them better. And they're going to do the same for us. So I think we got a really good defense, and I think slowly but surely they are going to show it."
