Training Camp Report No. 13: Who's Rising, Who's Falling, Who's Showing Out
HENDERSON, Nev.—The defense won today’s NFL Training Camp practice for the Las Vegas Raiders under the brutal desert heat.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast takes you inside today's practice with our thirteenth NFL Training Camp report to tell you who's rising, who's falling, and who's showing out.
For the Las Vegas Raiders to successfully bring Pete Carroll on board as their head coach this offseason, it was nothing short of a significant achievement in the NFL.
Carroll's exceptional leadership skills have enabled him to quickly steer the Silver and Black towards becoming a consistent winner.
He addressed a variety of topics today, and we have a partial transcript of his remarks for you.
Head Coach Pete Carroll
Q: We saw Jackson Powers-Johnson out there, but we didn't see him practice much. Is he dealing with something? Head Coach Pete Carroll: "He got hit the ribs. He got punched in the ribs and tried to practice with it, and it was just sore. He's fine."
Q: We haven't seen Adam Butler out there for the last two days... Carroll: "He's got a family issue that he's dealing with. He went home."
Q: Geno Smith was seen at the Seahawks game making an obscene gesture at a fan with a sign. Do you have a comment on that? Carroll: "Did you see what the sign said? Next question."
Q: Talk about today, several penalties on the offense... Carroll: "Yeah, we got real sloppy at the end there. That was the move the ball period, and that's what I was talking to them about. That was not a good performance by us at all finishing the day. We had a really good hard hitting day, and then we just got real sloppy at the line of scrimmage. It was a bunch of young guys, and we just need to do better with the cadence with them to help them along."
Q: What can you gain out of joint practices when there's not going to be the physicality? Carroll: "It's going to be physical. It'll be a physical practice. We're just not tackling. So it'll be the kind of tempo -- they can't practice any harder than we're practicing, but it's just good to see other people, other schemes, see how we match up, that kind of stuff and take that information in."
Q: Seemed like there was a lot of grittiness out on the football field today. Were you sensing that today? Carroll: "Yeah. I thought the day really was about the energy of it, and it was good. It was a good day."
Q: What has stood out to you about Laki Tasi's development as an offensive lineman for someone who hasn't played football? Carroll: "Yeah, it was important to me to celebrate the fact that he's playing in his first football game in his life. And so you see him go out for the coin toss representing the rooks with the other captains that were game captains, and the fact that he played in the game and did some positive things, that's a long, long ways to come. Most of us played football when we were 10 years old. He started a couple months ago, and so it was exciting to see him do something and have fun out there, and I saw a little celebration after a good block. And to me, it's a real treasure just to watch him just develop."
Q: Tonka Hemingway seems like a guy that's getting a look here. Have you seen from him recently? Carroll: "He's very elusive. He's got real good quickness, natural movement that involves him in the running game and the passing game. So we're just trying to get enough plays with him so that we can figure out where he is, but he has made really good showings so far."
