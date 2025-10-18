How the Raiders Can Flip the Scripts vs. Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs are very familiar with each other after years of playing each other twice a season. Although Kansas City has dominated those matchups against the Raiders, Las Vegas has played some of their best football against the Chiefs recently.
Still, the Raiders face a challenge on Sunday not named Patrick Mahomes.
Slowing Down Kelce
Las Vegas' defense has plenty of things to concern themselves with heading into their Week 7 matchup against the Chiefs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is dangerous on his own, but the Chiefs even more dangerous when they are healthy with Mahomes leading the way.
The Raiders' group of linebackers will be tested on Sunday. Before practice earlier this week, Graham explained what makes Kelce such a force.
"One, he's going to have a gold jacket, obviously. So savvy, and then with all the experience he has, he's seen all the different types of ways people try to cover him. You try to him with a defensive end, you try to pop out to him, you try to match a safety on him, you put a corner on him. He's seen everything, and then on top of that, the skill level. I mean, he's a skilled football player,” Graham said.
“I mean, everyone wants to talk how smart and savvy he is, but he's skilled. I mean, this guy, he catches everything. He has good body control. He obviously has a great rapport with the quarterback, and then he goes in there and he's willing to show the blocking and things of that nature. He's physical on the perimeter. He's just got everything you're looking for, and he's a competitor. He's one of the fiercest competitors in the league. So, good player," Graham said.
After forcing several turnovers last week, Graham noted that his message to the players is similar this week against the Chiefs. Graham knows forcing turnovers against the Chiefs is always the goal.
"I'm preaching improvement every day. Again, any defensive coach is going to say, ‘Hunt the ball,’ but I'm not going to keep talking. I'm sorry, I'm done talking about it. We've just got to do," Graham said.
