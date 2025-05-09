Raiders' WR Tre Tucker's Place in Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to have a much improved, explosive offense next season. The Raiders want to go back to getting the ball downfield to their playmakers. The Raiders have improved their offense this offseason and have the personnel to make the offense good again. Something they struggled with all of last season. They could not get the long ball going.
One player who has shown flashes of what he can do on the offense side of the ball has been wide receiver Tre Tucker. But Tucker has to put it all together, heading into his third season with the Raiders. Tucker will have his place in this offense, but he has to go out there and prove he can be a consistent receiver.
Tucker has elite speed that can stretch the field for the offense and score quick points. The Silver and Black now have a quarterback who can get him the ball down the field and it is going to be interesting to see if Tucker can keep improving in year three with the Raiders.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Tucker's role on the Raiders offense heading into the new season on the latest episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The third guy is Tre Tucker," said Carpenter. "What a great kid. He is there third third-best receiver. He is a guy who is going to benefit so incredibly well by having Geno Smith. Talk about having a guy who, this guy to be able to play with a Geno Smith. And what he is going to bring is going to be phenomenal. What I am excited about with Tre, he is now going to have somebody to put the ball in his hands."
"Tre Tucker, when he first got to the Raiders, struggled with drops in his rookie year. He was a guy they could not trust. Then last season, all offseason, you can tell he just worked his tail off on that jugs machine. And he goes out there and just crushes it. Give that man a lot of credit. His problem just season is that no one could get him the ball in stride ... That is not happening with Geno Smith."
