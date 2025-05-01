Three Free Agents the Raiders Should Target After the Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a concentrated effort to fasten their rebuild as quickly as possible, and are gearing up for a quick turnaround next season. They used the NFL draft as best they could, and drafted studs on the offensive side of the ball as well as on defense.
After the NFL draft, the Raiders still have money they can use on any remaining free agents. They've already spent quite a bit on players, but that doesn't mean they wouldn't benefit from targeting these three players.
The first name up is unlikely, as I can't imagine he'd sign with the Raiders, but taking a shot on an aging Von Miller would help them a lot on the defensive side of the ball. The Raiders just experienced how it felt signing a veteran to help out the defense, yet ultimately fail due to injury in Christian Wilkins, so why would they want to take that risk again with Miller?
I think it'd be in the Raiders' best interest to get as close to competing for a Super Bowl as possible while Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty are still on their rookie deals, and signing Miller opens up the possibility of them accelerating their rebuild and making a playoff push as early as next season.
Miller would most likely be expecting a sizable contract, and if they aren't willing to give it to a player with an injury risk, that's fair. However, even if this next player does have an injury risk, I believe it would be a great help to the Raiders' defense if they signed Asante Samuel Jr.
An injury he sustained last year meant Samuel Jr. was only able to play four games, but in previous years, he's shown flashes of how much of a lockdown corner he can be. He's spent his entire NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers up to this point; the Raiders signing him would be a good storyline while also giving them a slight advantage against Justin Herbert and their pass game.
Finally, the last player they should think about targeting in free agency is Carter O'Donnell. He's a guard who began as an undrafted free agent but spent last year with the Arizona Cardinals. He's still young, and he'd be a good depth piece for the offensive line in case the Raiders suffer any injuries next season.
