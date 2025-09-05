WATCH: Raiders RB Zamir White Previews Patriots Clash
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders will use running back Zamir White in a variety of ways in Chip Kelly's offense. The Raiders appear to have plenty of room for White in a talented offense this season
White spoke before practice on Wednesday.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following practice this week, Patrick Graham spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: Speaking of the people, your secondary is a young secondary. How do you maybe use the veterans in the safety room and the linebacker room to kind of help them and bring them along?
Coach Graham: "Youth, experience and all that stuff, it gets overrated to a certain degree. It's about how we perform on Sunday and then how we build to that performance in practice. So whether it's a rookie, a vet, doesn't matter, it's about how we prepare and then how we perform on Sundays.
But I'm sure the vets, they're able to help some of the young players in terms of stuff they anticipate. But all that stuff gets overrated in my opinion. I've had really good rookies that played really well their first game. I had veterans that played bad in their first game of the season. So it doesn't matter."
Q: Is it more of a communication thing? Coach Graham: "Everything's communication on defense. I can't harp on that enough. Based on what the Patriots are going to do, that's going to be big, communicating based on what we're doing defensively. We got to communicate. That's something that's common, no matter what."
Q: There's always a curiosity level for almost every team across the league, but do you have a feeling of what you think, especially that young secondary, is all about what they're going to do?
Coach Graham: "I think a lot of times they take the shape of their coach or the mold, how the coach is molding them. And then for us with the secondary, you have Pete [Carroll] heavily involved, you have Joe [Woods] and M-Rob [Marcus Robertson] heavily involved. The thing I'm looking forward to is to see a level of toughness because the men that are leading them, there's a level of toughness.
“So I'm looking forward to that. And you know with Josh's [McDaniels] offense, they're going to run the ball and we're going to have to tackle. So we'll find out. But again, the feeling, I'm trying not to do this based on feelings. It's based on how they're performing in practice because practice is everything. But I want to see a level of toughness, get off of blocks, tackle their ball carriers, tackle the receivers. That's what we're looking for.”
