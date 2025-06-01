Raiders Who Must Perform in Contract Seasons
It is a long way away, but the Las Vegas Raiders have several impending free agents who have much to prove in the 2025 season.
The Raiders made multiple signings and drafted several players who can take significant snaps away from some of their in-house talent.
If those players want to secure a second contract with the Silver and Black, they must prove they belong by delivering big seasons.
New General Manager John Spytek will have decisions to make about who to bring back and who to let walk when March rolls around. Who will stand out?
Let’s identify three Raiders in contract seasons who must play well to remain on the team next season.
Offensive lineman Dylan Parham - A mainstay for the Raiders’ interior offensive line for the past three seasons, Parham faces a critical year.
According to Pro Football Focus, Parham has played 2,960 snaps for the Silver and Black at multiple positions. He has improved each season, but the Raiders have made investments in their offensive line through the draft.
Parham must have another good season if he does not want to see his spot taken by one of the Raiders’ new and promising rookies or second-year players.
Running back Zamir White - The embattled running back out of Georgia has shown flashes of stardom but also stretches of disappointing play.
The Raiders may have signaled how they feel about White by drafting Ashton Jeanty in the first round and bringing in Raheem Mostert in free agency. It is up to him to make his case for why he should earn snaps over who the staff feels are more appealing options.
White had a down season in 2024, following a strong close to the 2023 season. Therefore, he must find it within himself to return to that sophomore-year form; otherwise, he may find himself playing elsewhere.
Offensive tackle Thayer Munford - Another player who finds himself in a crowded position room, Munford must compete for snaps.
Munford was the Raiders’ starting right tackle at the beginning of the 2024 season, but lost that job to rookie DJ Glaze after getting injured. Even when he returned healthy, Glaze remained in that spot.
The Raiders drafted two offensive tackles in this past draft, so the writing may be on the wall for the former seventh-rounder. A big season from Munford could change the Raiders’ minds, though.
