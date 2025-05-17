Will Raiders' Thayer Munford Jr. Be Odd Man Out?
The Las Vegas Raiders are heading in the right direction next season. And it all started with the moves they made on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. The offense last season was not good at all for many reasons. But heading into the 2025 season, the Raiders are going in the right direction, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
New head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek have made many moves this offseason to put the offense in the best position to be successful.
Most of the buzz this offseason on the offensive side of the ball was about how the Silver and Black acquired veteran quarterback Geno Smith and how they got him in a trade. Or how now they got the best running back in the 2025 NFL Draft, Ashton Jeanty.
Those are great moves for the Silver and Black. But the moves that people will not really talk about are at the offensive line positions.
The Raiders beefed up the offensive line as well this offseason to go along with the young talented players they already have up front. One thing we know about Carroll is that he likes building his offense, starting with the offensive line and making sure he has the best protection for his quarterback.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Thayer Munford's role on the Raiders on a recent episode of the"Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"When it comes to Thayer ... where does he fix," said Carpenter. "You are not going to put DJ Glaze, you are not going to put Thayer on the practice squad, neither one is going."
"It is a test on how hard DJ Glaze made. It is not a knock on Thayer. He has great experience. So, do you keep him as a swing? And he now backs out of Kolten and he backs up DJ Glaze. It is an interesting concept."
It is going to be good to see all the competition between the Raiders' offensive linemen in training. The rookies will be ready to take some spots from the veteran players if they need to. The Raiders have a lot of things cooking for them in the 2o25 season.
