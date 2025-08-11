Rising Raiders Rookie Aims to Take Advantage of His Opportunity
The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback woes over the past two seasons have been well documented, as quarterback was undoubtedly the Raiders' fatal flaw over the past few seasons. The addition of quarterback Geno Smith should help the Raiders out in multiple ways.
Las Vegas appears to have fully revamped its quarterback room by adding Smith and rookie quarterback Cam Miller. While the jury is still out on Miller, he has shown enough to mark quarterback off the Raiders' list of issues heading into the season.
Following training camp, Miller explained his approach as a quarterback who gets the fewest amount of quality attempts in practice. Miller's performance Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks showed why the Raiders' front office was high on him during the NFL Draft.
"Absolutely, yeah. I'm a quarterback that when I get in a rhythm and I get some momentum going, I feel like I play my best. So it was a little bit difficult during OTAs when you get limited reps here and there, but when you can get a whole drive and get rolling, and you know who you're playing with, and you get comfortable with those guys, yeah, the ball gets rolling a little bit," Miller said.
Although he had a productive outing against the Seahawks, Miller knows he will continue to be a developmental piece for the Raiders. He has plenty of experience on the coaching staff. At the very least, his performance on Thursday showed why the Raiders drafted him.
"The process really hasn't changed for me. I try to take as many mental reps. For me now, it's more taking mental reps when I'm not in, simulating like I am in the game. I'm still making the checks behind the line of scrimmage that Geno [Smith] would be making," Miller said.
"If I don't make the right check, I ask myself after the play, 'Okay, why did he make that check?' and trying to just visualize everything that's going on when I'm not taking reps. But it's been quite the adjustment from taking 50 reps in practice in college to a limited amount of reps now, but my mindset has stayed the same. It's making the most out of every opportunity. Every time I get a chance, I try to give the coaches every reason to not take me off the field."
