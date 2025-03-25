Latest Mock Has Raiders Swinging for the Fences
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the sixth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and it seems obvious who they are most interested in -- Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
The Raiders and Jeanty have been tied for the past few months and every mock seems to beat a dead horse, so to speak.
CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso slightly changes things up. Sure, he still has the Raiders taking Jeanty.
"With Jeanty in the mix, the Raiders are much more dangerous on paper now than they were a year ago," he wrote.
It gets interesting later in the first round. He projects the Raiders to go for broke and trade up to take a second player in the first round. He projects the Silver and Black to make a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, trading their No. 37, No. 68, and No. 215 picks for the Vikings' 24th overall selection.
With the 24th pick, the Raiders select -- East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr.
"The Raiders jump at the opportunity to add a cornerback of Revel's size and ball-hawking skill in Round 1. Without many picks entering this draft, the Vikings will be motivated to move back," Trapasso wrote.
The long, physical cornerback is CBS Sports' No. 3 corner in the draft and their 32nd overall prospect. Per Pro Football Focus, Revel is the 43rd prospect on the big board.
Per PFF's Trevor Sikkema, "Revel is the ideal Day 2 athletic alien to draft and develop, despite inconsistent anticipation and technique in his current form. His physical gifts (including height and length) point to press-man coverage being his home in the NFL, but it will be quite the adjustment for him to go from one year of staring experience in the AAC to the NFL — especially off a torn ACL."
The Raiders might consider better value for this pick, but if they feel Revel is the right fit, expect the trigger to be pulled. Perhaps the Raiders aim higher than No. 24, too. It would likely land them a higher ceiling.
That scenario hinges on the right price for the Raiders, the right prospect, and a team willing to take the deal.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.