Raiders Looking to Bring Out More in Lonnie Johnson
The Las Vegas Raiders and veteran cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. reached a one year deal to bring Johnson to Las Vegas. While the move seems to be purely based on adding depth to the defense, crazier things have happened in the NFL where players find a new spark in a new location.
For Johnson, perhaps that spark will be with the Raiders in Las Vegas, given three of the other four franchises he's been apart of did not connect the way they would have liked. The former second round draft pick by the Houston Texans still has a moldable mind, and hopefully a moldable playing style.
The Raiders will be looking to give Johnson some playing time this season, to hopefully have him return to the form he played at while he was a Texan. In three seasons with the franchise, Johnson recorded 172 total tackles in 44 games.
Johnson's best season came back in 2020, where he set a career high 76 total tackles on the season, while also bringing in 56 solo tackles and a mere one stuff in 16 games played. If the Raiders can somehow find a way to get Johnson to get closer to that number, or even higher than 11 total tackles, which has been his highest tackle amount since leaving Houston, the defense would greatly benefit.
The veteran cornerback was most recently with the Carolina Panthers during the 2024-25 campaign, and saw multiple opportunities on the field. In 15 games however, Johnson was only able to collect seven total tackles.
Despite all that Johnson has gone through thus far in his NFL career, there is still much to learn about the player that he is. As he enters his seventh year in the National Football League, Johnson has nothing but excitement becoming a Raider.
"Growing up, you hear so much about the Raider fans, you know, you want to be a Raider for some reason its in you," Johnson said. "I got the chance for me now. Honestly, I'm so ready and excited for what God has for me and what Vegas and the Raiders got for me too. I hope they {Raider Nation} is excited too."
