Raiders' JPJ Reveals 'Welcome to the NFL' Moment
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson enjoyed a productive and encouraging rookie season.
Powers-Johnson played all three interior offensive line spots throughout his rookie season and is now expected to take over the starting center role after Andre James was released.
As many NFL players do in their rookie seasons, Powers-Johnson had a ‘welcome to the NFL’ moment.
These stories usually consist of rookies being bested by long-time veterans, and those rookies then realizing the speed of the NFL is something they were not expecting.
What was Powers-Johnson’s? He joined teammate Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush, to explain.
“I have to say playing against Cam Heyward and giving up my first sack ever in my entire life,” he said. “He didn’t beat me; I beat myself. I overset. I overset, and he got me. He said some choice words after, and I really hope he comes back for another year. That’s all I’m going to say.”
Powers-Johnson revealed he had something to say to the Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman after that moment.
“My choice words were a couple of words, and then he said some things about some things, and I wasn’t too fond of it,” he said. “I hope he comes back another year, has another great season, and we get to play them. Good for him.”
Powers-Johnson was not lying. According to Pro Football Focus, he did not give up a sack in three seasons at Oregon, so Heyward’s sack was the first he has ever allowed.
Unfortunately for Powers-Johnson, he will not get another crack at facing Heyward. The Raiders and Steelers do not play each other in 2025, so Powers-Johnson will have to wait and hope Heyward, who is 36, does not retire before the next time the two teams face off.
Powers-Johnson is an aggressive, competitive player, so it makes sense that he would want to line up against one of the best defensive tackles of the last decade again. Heyward would likely give him a good fight and possibly another sack.
Powers-Johnson showed Raider Nation that he can be a foundational player for their offensive line. They should be encouraged by the fact that he wants to take on some of the NFL’s best.
You can watch the full podcast episode with Powers-Johnson and Crosby here.
