Where Raiders Top WR Targets Fall on Draft Board
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to add another viable target to their offense in hopes of making life easier on Geno Smith and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
The NFL Draft has a deep wide receiver class in 2025 and Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema compiled a top 300 prospects big board, and plenty of Raiders targets landed high.
3. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
Sikkema: "McMillan has All-Pro potential because of his length, athleticism and football intelligence. He's a smooth criminal of a receiver who was the focal point of Arizona's offense. He is a unique talent who deserves to be considered in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft."
14. Luther Burden III, Missouri
Sikkema: "Burden is an ideal 'five-tool,' multi-sport athlete for the receiver position in the NFL. The first-round talent is as well-rounded as they come, displaying the ability to succeed at any receiver spot in any offense."
19. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
Sikkema: "There seems to be some draft fatigue with Egbuka, who has been talked about as an NFL prospect for three years. Don't fall for it. He's a high-floor, versatile and savvy receiver as a borderline WR1/WR2."
22. Matthew Golden, Texas
Sikkema: "Golden is a talented player whose movement skills should translate well to the NFL. His advanced avenues of success — whether through beating press, impressive footwork, after-the-catch ability or kick-return prowess — make him a player who could be a high-end WR2 in the league."
38. Jack Bech, TCU
Sikkema: "Bech, at his best, has the makings of an impact WR2 at the NFL level, but he needs to continue to grow to win consistently in his releases against press and in his routes. His sure hands and playmaker mentality won't be an issue."
49. Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
Sikkema: "Higgins is a reliable possession receiver who can run a diverse route tree from any alignment thanks to impressive foot quickness. He won't be an athletic standout in the NFL, but he'll often be in the right place at the right time."
54. Xavier Restrepo, Miami
Sikkema: "Restrepo brings a strong slot receiver skill set to the NFL, where his production, separation scores and great hands give him a high floor with WR2/WR3 potential despite some high-end athleticism and size limitations."
81. Tre Harris, Ole Miss
Sikkema: "Harris projects as an alluring WR3 type for an offense that likes to push the ball down the field. His route tree and separation rates leave something to be desired, but he can keep a defense honest with his field-stretching ability."
86. Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
Sikkema: "Noel is a compact and powerful slot receiver who wins with a good first step and can succeed in an NFL offense where the quarterback holds the ball a little longer in the pocket. He'll need to be more dynamic after the catch to earn a consistent starting role in the league."
89. Jalen Royals, Utah State
Sikkema: "Royals may lack difference-making NFL athleticism, but he is a strong possession receiver who can line up anywhere with plus after-the-catch ability."
93. Savion Williams, TCU
Sikkema: "Williams‘ stats won't 'wow' evaluators, but his tape and his measurables sure will. He's a very versatile and potentially high-impact NFL player on the line, in the backfield or as a returner."
