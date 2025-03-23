Raiders Take Stud WR in 3rd-Round Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a lot of noise this offseason and have signed some guys in free agency. The Silver and Black are looking to get back on track new season under new head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek.
The Raiders have addressed the biggest need this offseason by trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Smith will be looking to give the team stability at the quarterback position, something they have not had in the last couple of seasons. Smith will bring his leadership and be a culture setter.
Now Carroll and Spytek have to get the right pieces around Smith to put him in the best position to be successful. The Raiders have a No. 1 wide receiver in Jakobi Meyers that will take the next step of showing everyone that he can be a number one. The Raiders also have rookie standout, tight end Brock Bowers who broke multiple records last season. They are two good weapons to have.
The team will still look and need to give Smith more weapons on the outside to throw the ball to. The Raiders will look to add some more pieces in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft next month.
Max Dorsey of College Sports Network has the Raiders taking talented wide receiver Isaiah Bond out of the University of Texas in the third round of the draft.
"Fluid, fast and untapped. Bond played decoy for the betterment of Texas’ offense but clearly has the talent to take on a more focused, productive role," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He’s a capable route-runner, has good hands and can play wide or from the slot. An offense should feed him a heavier diet of shallow crossers, deep digs and quick-game throws, allowing him to make magic with the ball in his hands and add to their chunk play total."
"He’s tough but can struggle on combat catches and against contact-oriented coverage. Bond is an explosive athlete with above-average skill. He simply needs more targets to reach his potential. He’s well-suited to the NFL game and could become a very good pro within his first three seasons."
Bond can be an excellent option to go along with Meyers. Bond has speed to stretch the field and can also be effective is the quick passing game.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.