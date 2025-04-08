Raiders Legend Weighs In on Team's Draft Needs
The 2025 NFL Draft is just over two weeks away.
Many teams, like the Las Vegas Raiders, hope to find future stars in this draft class. The Raiders have nine selections in this draft and have one of the top eyes for talent, General Manager John Spytek, leading the way.
Las Vegas has not been a particularly good drafting team in recent years, as they only have three of their first-round selections since 2018 remaining on the roster (Kolton Miller, Tyree Wilson, and Brock Bowers).
So, what must the Raiders do to nail this draft?
Hall of Fame defensive back Charles Woodson, who spent much of his illustrious career with the Oakland Raiders, joined Maxx Crosby, a fourth-round pick of the Raiders, on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush, to discuss.
“I think in terms of needs, I think you definitely have a need on the defensive side of the ball,” Woodson said. “You’re in need of another linebacker. We have to get an instinctive guy; gotta get another guy that can get sideline-to-sideline, someone who’s not afraid to make plays. So, I definitely think linebacker is of importance.
"You can never have too many corners. In fact, you just lost [Nate Hobbs]. So, you have to get another corner in the building, somebody that’s really special on the outside, somebody that can match up with guys. I think safety is going to be another one. I know Tre’von Moehrig just left. So, you guys have some holes to fill.”
Woodson said the Raiders must also upgrade the trenches.
“You have to start looking interior-wise,” he said. “That’s the way the game is won. If you look at the Super Bowl, and you look at the rotation of guys that Philly had on that defensive line, guys that can come in that are fresh all game long, you can get there with four-man pressure. Not allowing quarterbacks to escape through those little windows, that’s at a premium.”
Offensively, Woodson said the Raiders should add size, specifically on the offensive line.
The Raiders have been most commonly mocked Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick. Many believe he would be the work-horse back that Pete Carroll covets for his offense.
Improving an already-solid defensive group would certainly be a good investment for the Silver and Black, too.
We will learn more about the Raiders’ plans when the draft begins on Thursday, April 24.
You can watch the full episode of the podcast here.
