Recapping the Raiders' Biggest Offseason Moves
The Las Vegas Raiders were among the busiest teams of the 2025 offseason.
Las Vegas won just four games in 2024, and ownership has grown impatient with losing. So, the franchise hired two winners to take over as head coach and general manager.
Pete Carroll and John Spytek quickly got to work and rebuilt both sides of the ball in their visions. Both men have helped build champions in their previous stops and are looking to do the same for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders made multiple moves this offseason, but some moves stood out compared to others.
But what are they? Let’s break down the biggest, most pivotal moves of the Raiders’ offseason.
Trading for Geno Smith - After a few years of poor quarterback play, the Raiders swung a trade for one of the more consistent quarterbacks of the last few seasons.
Smith reunites with Carroll after the two had mild success with the Seattle Seahawks. He threw for the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL last season (4,320) and threw 21 touchdowns (the quarterbacks who took snaps for the Raiders combined for 19).
The upgrade at the most important position in football for the Raiders cannot be overstated. The offensive floor has been elevated tenfold due to Smith being in Las Vegas for the next few seasons.
Drafting Ashton Jeanty at No. 6 overall - The Raiders needed to do two things: find another offensive star and improve the ground game. They did both by adding Jeanty.
The Boise State star exploded in 2024, leading the Broncos to the College Football Playoff. The Raiders were last in the league in rushing efficiency, failing to produce much positive offense on the ground last season.
The Raiders get a home-run hitter in Jeanty, who will improve the offense around him as he looks towards winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Extending Maxx Crosby - Spytek knows how important culture-defining players can be for an organization, so he quickly got this extension done with Crosby.
The four-time Pro Bowler received a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension in March, which made him the highest-paid non-quarterback at the time (although that was quickly surpassed).
Despite trade rumors and constant organizational turnover, Crosby has expressed a desire to finish his career in Las Vegas. He is the heart and soul of this franchise, and he is now around for the long haul.
