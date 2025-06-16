Raiders' Maxx Crosby Discusses Dealing with Offseason Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is the heart and soul of the franchise.
So, it came as a surprise to him that his name came up in unfounded trade rumors. None were very substantial, and Crosby was never traded.
Instead, the team gave the four-time Pro Bowler a three-year contract extension, locking him in with the Silver and Black for the future. Still, Crosby experienced a whirlwind of rumors as the franchise underwent a transition.
What was it like to hear his name in offseason rumors? How glad is he to still be in Las Vegas?
Crosby detailed his experiences with former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel on the latest episode of his podcast, Glory Daze.
“It’s crazy because you’re in college and ..., you see all the trade rumors about guys in the league and like that,” he said. “Then you get in the league, and I’m a rookie just trying to figure s— out. I’m just trying to prove myself and establish who I am in the league, and you see other guys; I’ve seen it with Von [Miller] in Denver. He had trade rumors every other day, then he ended up being traded.”
Crosby realized worrying about things that weren’t happening wasn’t worth it.
“So, you never think that’s going to be you, and all of a sudden, overnight, you’re like, ‘Holy ....’ All I see on Twitter is me going to Detroit or going to this new team, and ... like that. So, it’s kind of surreal, to be honest. Every time I get stressed out about ... like that, I have to re-center myself.”
He also offered an interesting perspective on the situation and reaffirmed his commitment to the Raiders.
“What would the kid version of me say about this? This is pretty cool. Every other team in the league wants me on their team. I think that alone is ultimately a sign of respect, but at the same time, I don’t want to be on any other team. I want to be in Vegas.”
With trade rumors now in the past, Crosby can focus on improving himself on and off the field for the Raiders. There is excitement building for this team, and Crosby is at the forefront of it.
You can watch the full podcast episode with Crosby and Manziel here.
