What Does Recent Jaguars-Jeanty Smoke Mean for Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders have been linked to Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty for quite some time during the 2025 NFL Draft process.
The Heisman Trophy runner-up would be a dream fit for the Silver and Black. New head coach Pete Carroll loves to run the ball, and Jeanty could provide an immediate spark for a lifeless running game.
However, recent rumors have linked Jeanty to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 5 overall in the first round, one spot in front of the Raiders, who hold the No. 6 overall pick.
ESPN’s Jaguars beat reporter Michael DiRocco selected Jeanty in the first round during the network’s NFL Nation Mock Draft.
The Jaguars have two capable running backs in Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby, but they may not have a chance to land a truly elite talent at running back again.
What would the Jaguars stealing Jeanty right out from under the Raiders mean for their draft plans?
To throw cold water on a potential Raider Nation meltdown, for this situation, we have to assume Jeanty is atop the Raiders’ draft board.
General Manager John Spytek has smartly kept the team’s plans close to the vest, so we know very little about the direction the team could take tomorrow night.
If he is No. 1 on their boards, this would be a tough blow for a team that wants to land a headline-grabbing star to begin a new regime. Jeanty would be a dream scenario for a team that struggled to generate any rushing efficiency last season.
If he isn’t, the team wouldn’t worry about their next move. There would still be an excellent chance they land a potential cornerstone with their first-round pick – even if fans are fixated on Jeanty.
Thankfully for the Raiders, this running back class is deep and filled with potential stars. Jeanty is in his own tier as a prospect, but they could still land a running back who could take over as the team’s leader in the backfield and perform well.
That includes Ohio State stars TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, two players with whom new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is familiar. He could add either one of those backs, and they would not skip a beat as rookies.
Losing out on Jeanty before they even have the chance to make a selection would devastate many in the Raiders’ fanbase.
However, it would not be the end of the world.
