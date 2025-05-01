Crosby Praises Spytek's Composure During Raiders Draft
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek just completed his first NFL Draft leading the Silver and Black.
Spytek has largely received high grades for his inaugural Raiders’ class, as he always had a sharp eye for collegiate talent during his days with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Spytek helped find foundational players for a team that has won the division for four consecutive seasons.
While some general managers can be nervous for their first drafts in charge, Spytek did not appear that way to defensive end Maxx Crosby.
Despite light ribbing throughout the week, Crosby was impressed with how calm and collected Spytek was as he conducted his first Raiders draft.
Crosby praised Spytek on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“He was super calm and collected the whole time,” he said. “I was texting him during the draft and —, sending him James Harden cooking emojis, — like that. It was dope. So, I know they were all fired up.”
Crosby’s co-host, Darien Terrell, highlighted the extensive work Spytek’s front office put in during the draft by scouting thousands of college prospects. Crosby was impressed with that effort.
“The work comes first,” he said. “At the end of the day, you have to be on ten and willing to go to the farthest degree to get the success you want in life. But just the energy, bro, has been so awesome. I’ve said it a million times, but this is dope. This is how it should feel. You have guys that are all about ball and all about the players. That’s what it’s about. Just walking into the meeting like, ‘All right, we’re going to have a f—ing great day today.’
It’s a trickle-down effect. It’s a translation that you see on Sundays. Honestly, my experience so far with Pete [Carroll], obviously, being the head man, and the new ownership, everybody involved, has been —ing awesome, bro.”
The Raiders have not assembled strong draft classes in recent years, and Spytek is looking to change that.
While we will not know the true impact of this class for a few years, on paper, it appears to be off to a promising start.
