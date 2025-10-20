What We Learned from the Raiders' Terrible Outing vs. Chiefs
After an offseason filled with sweeping front office, coaching staff and roster changes to help turn their organization around, the Las Vegas Raiders are in serious jeopardy of having the worst season they have had in several years.
Raiders Fall Flat in Kansas City
Eric Edholm of NFL.com analyzed the Raiders' dismal loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. Edholm noted that the loss will likely go down as one of the worst losses any team in the league will sustain this season. Sunday's loss to Kansas City was undoubtedly one of the worst Las Vegas has had in some time.
"This felt like one of the most lopsided games of the 2025 NFL season. The Raiders were pretty non-competitive out of the chute, running only 14 offensive plays and allowing 21 first downs in the first half alone. Losing defensive tackle(back) and defensive end(knee/back) only worsened the suffering," Edholm said.
"Knowing their only real shot of winning was getting a first-drive stop to open the third quarter, down 21-0, the Raiders allowed the Chiefs to march 65 yards for another TD. They then went three-and-out on offense. Vegas’ first real “stop” was holding the Chiefs to a short field goal late in the third quarter. The offense also shared the blame readily."
Edholm noted that Smith failed to generate much offense against the Chiefs' defense. The Raiders' season-long struggles on offense continued in a significant way on Sunday. Although the quarterback bears most of the responsibility, the Raiders' offensive woes are deeper.
"Geno Smith completed a 6-yard pass to with 3:49 left in the first quarter … and Smith's next completion, a 4-yarder, didn’t come until the 2:09 mark of the third quarter. Smith was benched for Kenny Pickett, who fumbled on his first snap. The afterglow of last week’s win faded pretty quickly for the wayward Raiders. Don’t be shocked if Pete Carroll burns this game tape, using highly flammable accelerants," Edholm said.
The Raiders head into their Bye Week searching for answers they may not be able to find until after the season is over.
Still, Pete Carroll and the Raiders must find a way to be more competitive down the stretch than they were against Kansas City on Sunday or stop emphasizing the idea of competing
