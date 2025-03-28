Raiders' Crosby Speculates on Aaron Rodgers Saga
When Aaron Rodgers is a free agent, the league always focuses on what he will do next.
Rodgers, now 41, is looking for a new team after parting ways with the New York Jets. That marriage failed to produce the results both the star quarterback and the long-suffering franchise hoped for.
Rodgers has been linked to several teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. The latter has already addressed the quarterback position, leaving the Steelers and Rodgers in a stalemate.
The Las Vegas Raiders were once linked to Rodgers, but they also pursued other options at quarterback, crossing another team off the list.
That, however, has not stopped defensive end Maxx Crosby from speculating about what Rodgers’ next move may be.
He spoke about the Rodgers’ free agency drama on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“I think he retires,” Crosby said. “I think the fact that he’s not with Davante [Adams] and he’s not very familiar with Pittsburgh, I don’t know. I think he retires. He’s about 42 now. I would like that. I feel like that would make sense, him going to the Steelers. I think they need a quarterback; they need a guy who’s a vet, a proven dude. But I don’t know. I don’t see it. I just don’t see that as a thing. I can’t see him in a Pittsburgh uniform. My brain can’t put that together.”
While Crosby’s head tells him Rodgers will retire, his heart hopes he continues in the league.
“I think it’s good for the league when Rodgers is playing,” he said. “I’m a fan of Rodgers. I respect the hell out of him. I think he’s an incredible player. I think it would be dope. But I don’t know. I feel like the universe is speaking to me. I just can’t see him in that uniform, and he’s being weirdly quiet for a reason. I just don’t know. I feel like he’s going to retire. That’s my bold prediction.”
Rodgers has yet to sign through the first few weeks of free agency, and the longer he waits, the fewer options he will have left.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
