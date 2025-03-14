Crosby Bids Farewell to Raiders Who Left in FA
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a busy week with the beginning of the free agency period.
The Raiders have brought in several new faces this offseason, who they hope will improve the team from the four wins it got last season.
They have also lost players who were major contributors in the last few years. Linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, cornerback Nate Hobbs, and safety Tre’von Moehrig have all found new teams.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby formed strong relationships with these players but understands that losing them is a part of the business. He discussed that side of free agency on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“Every year, there’s turnover,” he said. “There’s always going to be guys that you have a great relationship with that aren’t with you anymore. All three of these dudes are literally like my brothers. I love these dudes to death.”
Crosby shouted out Moehrig, who earned a three-year, $51 million contract with the Carolina Panthers.
“I’ll start with T-Mo,” he said. “Tre’von, as a rookie, came in and became a starter right out the gate. He was a part of that team that we took to the playoffs. He was a starting free safety out the gate. Dude is an absolute baller. Quiet assassin, one of the most laid-back personalities. Super calm, one of the chillest, coolest dudes. But when he gets on the field, he’s a different animal. Since day one, he was a starter. We played together for four years.”
Crosby shared a story about when Moehrig found his voice as a rookie. He shouted in celebration when Crosby made a few big plays, and from then on, Crosby said he respected Moehrig.
Hobbs was next. He signed a four-year, $48 million deal with the Green Bay Packers.
“Just a great human being in general,” he said. “He came into the league young, wide-eyed, trying to figure it out. But I can say this. He came in like, ‘I’m the guy.’ You had no doubt. This dude is a fifth-round pick from Illinois. He came in, and it was like, ‘This is by far the most impressive rookie. Right from the jump, flying the f— around. Going toe-to-toe with everybody, I’m like, ‘Who the f— is this kid?’ How did he drop in the draft?”
Crosby commended how quickly Hobbs earned a starting role. He started nine games as a rookie.
Spillane, who got a three-year, $33 million contract with the New England Patriots, was last.
“From day one, he comes in the building, you talk about infectious energy, he’s just the type of guy you want in the locker room,” he said. “I could go on all day about Spill, that’s really my brother. I love that dude. He’s such a dog, and I’m so happy he got a bag. As much as I wanted him here, that dude deserves it more than anybody.”
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
