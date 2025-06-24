Raiders’ Michael Mayer Looking to Bounce Back in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders had envisioned Michael Mayer to be their tight end of the future after a rookie season in which he showed flashes of what he can do with the ball in his hands. They used their second-round pick on him in 2023, and on just a few targets, he managed to show the Raiders he could be an integral part of their offensive scheme.
Despite how much of a good impression he left on the Raiders organization, having him on the roster didn't prevent them from drafting Brock Bowers when they had the chance in the 2024 draft. This was a smart move on behalf of the Raiders, as he was the best player available and ended up becoming an Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist.
Tyler Sullivan, sports writer for CBS Sports, wrote an article where he talks about one takeaway from each AFC team's offseason workouts. For the Raiders, his takeaway is that he expects Mayer to have a bounce-back season in 2025.
"Even with Brock Bowers entrenched as the top tight end on the depth chart, the Las Vegas Raiders seem to be looking at Michael Mayer and positioning him for a Year 3 breakout. Mayer missed time last season due to personal reasons, but head coach Pete Carroll did commend him for having a 'great offseason' and noted that the two sides had met to detail their expectations", said Sullivan.
If he has already communicated with Pete Carroll and the rest of the new Raiders regime as to what his role will be next season, he's already headed in the right direction. He should focus on building a relationship with Geno Smith and establishing that he's also a weapon he can use on the field during the season.
Mayer can be an important piece of their offense if the Raiders use him correctly. Teams will be so caught up in guarding Bowers that they may forget how many yards after the catch Mayer can get if they let him free. It'll be interesting to monitor how he does in his third year with the team, and it will determine his future with the franchise.
Be sure you follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss any news story from us again this offseason.
Please let us know your thoughts on Mayer when you go to our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.