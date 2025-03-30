Former Raiders GM Gives Takes on Top Defensive Prospects
The Las Vegas Raiders will now head into the 2025 NFL Draft with more flexibility with their first-round pick than they had before the offseason started.
Most people had the Silver and Black taking a quarterback with the sixth overall pick but that was before the new regime with head coach Pete Carroll and general manager traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith.
Now that the Raiders have figured out their quarterback situation after going a couple of seasons without a certain answer, the franchise will have different options on what position they will be selecting with the sixth pick.
The Raiders can go the offensive route, or they can go the defensive route. The Raiders can even trade out of the top of the draft and get more draft capital.
Carroll and Spytek will work together to get their draft board all set and decide what player and position is going to benefit them starting next season.
One position the Raiders will take a look at is getting another dominant player at, is on the defensive line. The defensive line group in the upcoming draft is one of the best position groups, if not the best.
Former Raiders general manager Mike Mayock gave his take on two of the top defensive prospects in the draft.
"I will tell you two things, one, I might be the only guy out there that had a higher grade on Jalon Walker than Abdul Carter," said Mayock on The Rich Eisen Show. "I will stand by that grade. By the way I had high, big grades on both of them. Top five grade on both of them. But to answer your direct question, Abdul Carter, teams are worried about his foot injuries and stress fractures, and they want to see the X-rays, and they want to see you move."
"I put the tape on, the Georiga tape on on Jalon Walker and he is an off-the-ball linebacker at 243 pounds. My jaw dropped watching him run. His twitch, his speed, his quickness, and his change of direction, but what really intrigued me is on sub packages. They played him everywhere from the A gap over the center all the way out wide, as a pass rusher."
"I have in my notes, all over the place for Jalon Walker ... Every tape I have, I have Micah Parsons. He reminds me so much about Micah Parson when he came out of Penn State."
Follow us on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and do not miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.