NFL Mock Draft: Raiders Help Out Passing Game in Round 1
The Las Vegas Raiders need to use the sixth overall pick on an offensive playmaker to elevate their offense alongside Geno Smith and Brock Bowers. While there's an argument to be made for them to take a defensive prospect, their defense is already loaded with talent.
They have stars on defense like Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins and have used a lot of their money in free agency to bring in plenty of players to help out their defense like Jeremy Chinn. Outside of Smith, the Raiders haven't brought in anyone else to boost their offense.
They did sign veteran running back Raheem Mostert, but how much can he accomplish with the team? The Raiders are a team that's been heavily linked to Ashton Jeanty to solve their offensive woes, but taking a running back that high in a draft class deep with running backs may be jumping the gun a bit.
At least, that's what Jared Dublin of CBS Sports thinks. He recently released a mock draft that predicts the Raiders will go in another direction to propel their offense to new heights, predicting that Tetairoa McMillan will be wearing the Silver and Black next season.
"There's a lot of buzz about Ashton Jeanty here, but the Raiders are in no position to be taking a running back this early -- especially given the paucity of pass-catching talent on hand. T-Mac can be their No. 1 perimeter threat and form a strong duo with Brock Bowers over the middle", said Dublin.
Lance Zierlein wrote his NFL draft profile and here's what it states,
"McMillan is instinctive with a feel for adjusting his routes and working back on throws to make the quarterback’s job easier. He needs to show more consistent play speed and physicality to protect his workspace. His elite ball skills set him apart, though, providing a higher floor as a “Z” option with mismatch value in the slot".
He's never had a season in college with less than eight touchdowns and would come into the Raiders wide receiver room and be the undisputed first option. While McMillan may not be as big as DK Metcalf, he does give Smith something familiar to work with as another tall receiver that he can throw the ball to repeatedly.
