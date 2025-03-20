NFL Mock Draft 3.0 - Projecting Raiders, More
The 2025 NFL Draft is fast approaching.
The Las Vegas Raiders are among many teams who made several moves during free agency, looking to shore up immediate needs.
Now, the Raiders will focus on long-term options in this year's draft class.
This is the third edition of our eight-week mock draft series. You can view the first mock here and the second mock here.
With that, here is the latest 2025 NFL mock draft.
1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
Rumor has it the Titans want to improve their quarterback situation. They have the No. 1 pick, so they get the first crack at it and take Ward, who has excellent arm talent and exciting physical tools.
2. Cleveland Browns - Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
What position will Hunter play in the NFL? There is a chance he can play both, and Cleveland takes him, looking to spark their offense in the passing game.
3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The Aaron Rodgers saga continues, but the Giants find their long-term answer at quarterback with Sanders, who is one of the best throwers of the football in this class.
4. New England Patriots - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
The Patriots help themselves to Carter, who provides an immediate pass rush boost to the team that finished last in the NFL in sacks.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
A pick that has remained unchanged for three weeks, the Jaguars get a game-changing interior presence who can wreck run games in between Joshua Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.
6. Las Vegas Raiders - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The Raiders go with a true No. 1 cornerback prospect to shut down opposing receivers and give the defensive line more time to get after the quarterback.
7. New York Jets - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
The Jets need to protect Justin Fields, so they go with an ultra-athletic presence with great size and tenacity. Membou steps in as the left tackle of the future on day one.
8. Carolina Panthers - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
Carolina needs help all across the defense. Stewart can play inside or outside and thrives as a run defender and pass rusher.
9. New Orleans Saints - Will Campbell, OL, LSU
Needing to be better on the offensive line, the Saints go with arguably the best one in the class. They draft Campbell and kick him inside to guard for at least a year.
10. Chicago Bears - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Jeanty is one of the best running back prospects in the last few years. Ben Johnson gets his work-horse back to take some of the pressure off of Caleb Williams.
11. San Francisco 49ers - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
San Francisco needs help up front, so they go with a player who is 6-foot-4 and 331 pounds but moves like he's half that size. Grant is one of the most athletic players in this entire draft class.
12. Dallas Cowboys - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Needing more explosion on offense, the Cowboys take Golden, who has excellent speed and separation ability. He gives Dak Prescott another weapon across from CeeDee Lamb.
13. Miami Dolphins - Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
Booker is one of the nastiest run-blockers to enter the draft in the last few years. He moves well for his size, and his supreme athleticism helps the Dolphins run their offense at a much more efficient level.
14. Indianapolis Colts - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
This pick may not change for the entire eight weeks. Warren is a unique tight end prospect who should be a major relief for Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones.
15. Atlanta Falcons - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
The Falcons need to improve all across the defensive side of the ball. They land a chess piece with Walker here, who can play off the edge or off the ball.
16. Arizona Cardinals - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
While the Cardinals may prefer an interior player here, they land Williams, an excellent run defender off the edge who should wreck tackles as a pass rusher as well.
17. Cincinnati Bengals - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
The offensive side of the ball is taken care of for the Bengals. They go with Campbell, who can be used all over the field on defense.
18. Seattle Seahawks - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Now that the Seahawks have traded away DK Metcalf, they need another big-bodied outside receiver. McMillan should enjoy catching passes from Sam Darnold.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Barron is a high-IQ, athletic presence who should bolster a Bucs' secondary that was near the bottom of the league in passing yards allowed.
20. Denver Broncos - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Denver needs an explosive running back to give Bo Nix a more reliable run game. Hampton has the size and burst to make that happen.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Despite not having their quarterback in place, the Steelers continue to set the table for that QB by landing one of the best route runners and smartest receivers in the class.
22. Los Angeles Chargers - Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
The Chargers have made efforts to bolster their offensive line, and those continue by landing Zabel, who can play all five positions.
23. Green Bay Packers - Donovan Ezeirauku, EDGE, Boston College
The Packers did not get home much on defense last season, so they get a player who got home 16.5 times for Boston College last season.
24. Minnesota Vikings - Malaki Starks, DB, Georgia
Although they retained a few defensive backs, the Vikings add a unique prospect for Brian Flores' defense. Starks can play anywhere in the secondary and has supreme athleticism and high IQ.
25. Houston Texans - Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
The Texans failed to protect CJ Stroud last season -- and then traded away Laremy Tunsil. They replace him with Banks here, who can play tackle or guard.
26. Los Angeles Rams - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
The Rams secure a starting tackle for the next few years with Simmons, whose athleticism is elite for the position. If his knee comes back healthy, the Rams are getting a steal.
27. Baltimore Ravens - Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
The Ravens have a great defense, but they make it even better by adding Revel to their secondary. The East Carolina stud has excellent length and competitiveness, and if his knee is healthy, he would have gone much higher.
28. Detroit Lions - James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
Needing to find a reliable edge presence across from Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit goes with Pearce. He is a bit smaller and needs to play the run better, but his quickness off the edge will be evident immediately.
29. Washington Commanders - Nick Emmanwori, DB, South Carolina
A supremely athletic talent but a raw football player, Dan Quinn adds Emmanwori to his secondary. He can play in the box at safety while also dropping back deep in coverage.
30. Buffalo Bills - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
The Bills need to improve their interior defensive line. Harmon is a big and strong defensive tackle who can push the pocket and eat up space in the run game.
31. Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
The Chiefs have a pressing need on their offensive line. Conerly has great size and moves well and should hold down either tackle spot.
32. Philadelphia Eagles - Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
The Eagles already have Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, but they add another young cornerback in Amos who has good speed and quickness and can play outside or in the slot.
