2025 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Projecting Raiders, League Selections
The 2025 NFL Draft is less than 50 days away.
For the next eight weeks, we will bring you a first-round mock draft, doing our best to predict what could happen on that April Thursday night.
This is an intriguing draft class. It does not have the run on quarterbacks last year’s class had, but it is deep at many positions, including the defensive line.
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 6 overall pick in this draft. They could go in several different directions with this pick and should be one of the most interesting teams to follow up until the day of the draft.
With that, let’s get into our first mock draft of the 2025 cycle.
- New York Giants (trade with Titans) - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
A trade to start the draft! The Giants trade with the Tennessee Titans and land who they hope is their quarterback of the future. Ward has excellent physical traits and tremendous upside.
2. Cleveland Browns - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
Andrew Berry sprints to the podium to turn in this pick. Whether they keep Myles Garrett or not, the Browns add the best player in the class and get another game-changing defensive player.
3. Tennessee Titans (from Giants) - Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado
We still don’t know what Hunter’s best position is at the next level, but he is darn good on both sides of the ball. The Titans will make it work, as Hunter is too talented for it not to.
4. New England Patriots - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
A bit of a surprise, the Patriots land a supremely athletic offensive tackle prospect to anchor their offensive line for years and protect Drake Maye.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Graham’s NFL Scouting Combine measurements do not hurt him, as he still goes in the top five. Jacksonville lands a game-wrecking presence on the interior.
6. Las Vegas Raiders - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Perfect timing. The Raiders do not have to trade up to land their quarterback of the future, a player whose accuracy and precision passing establishes a solid floor for an offense that needs it.
7. New York Jets - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Pairing Quinnen Williams with Grant should be illegal, but it’s not. The Jets get an athletic freak on the defensive line to form a nightmarish duo in the middle.
8. Carolina Panthers - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The third Michigan player to go in the top-10, the Panthers land a franchise-changing defensive back to help out a secondary that gave up a lot of yards last season.
9. New Orleans Saints - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
With Cam Jordan’s best days behind him, the Saints land a pass-rusher who can win with strength and speed. Stewart has exceptional athleticism and a massive frame.
10. Chicago Bears - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Ben Johnson gets his workhorse back as he takes over the offense in Chicago. Jeanty is a tough runner to tackle who can take some pressure off Caleb Williams.
11. San Francisco 49ers - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
The 49ers need another cornerback with Chavarius Ward hitting free agency. Barron has elite football IQ and athleticism and can play almost anywhere in the secondary.
12. Dallas Cowboys - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Another Longhorn off the board, the Cowboys need another difference-making receiver next to CeeDee Lamb. Golden has game-breaking speed and true field-stretching potential.
13. Miami Dolphins - Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
The Dolphins’ offensive line has to be better, so they add someone who loves football and likes to take opponents’ love of football away. Booker is a nasty run-blocker with great movement ability for his size.
14. Indianapolis Colts - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Warren is the type of pass-catcher that can make life easier for Anthony Richardson.
15. Atlanta Falcons - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
The Falcons FINALLY address their pass rush in the first round – while also taking a Bulldog. Williams is a supreme athlete who can defend the run and get after the quarterback.
16. Arizona Cardinals - Will Campbell, OL, LSU
A bit of a slide, but Campbell lands in a spot where he can play either offensive line position. He will be tasked with protecting Kyler Murray.
17. Cincinnati Bengals - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
The Bengals just have to get better on defense somehow, some way. It doesn’t matter how they do it. They add a multi-faceted defender with a high IQ to lead their defense under Al Golden.
18. Seattle Seahawks - Nick Emmanwori, S/LB, South Carolina
No player did better for themself at the Combine than Emmanwori. John Schneider falls in love with him, having visions of Kam Chancellor.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
Tampa Bay loves the type of cornerback prospect that Revel is. If the knee comes back healthy, the Bucs get a high-character player with length and athleticism.
20. Denver Broncos - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Sean Payton wants a ‘Joker’ pass-catcher in his offense. Loveland carried the Wolverines’ offense last season and can be a nice complementary piece in Denver.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
The Steelers already have a field-stretching X in George Pickens, an underneath guy in Calvin Austin III, and now they add Burden, who can do a little bit of everything.
22. Los Angeles Chargers - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Chargers need to get Justin Herbert more weapons, so they give him a monstrous outside presence who can win with his size and strong hands.
23. Green Bay Packers - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
The Packers have to get after the quarterback more, so they get Green, a player with explosiveness and length who led Division I in sacks last season.
24. Minnesota Vikings - Malaki Starks, DB, Georgia
Brian Flores is going to love Starks’ versatility. He can play him anywhere in the secondary while he blitzes all day long.
25. Houston Texans - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Texans pair C.J. Stroud with his college teammate. Egbuka is an excellent route runner with a high football IQ.
26. Los Angeles Rams - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Recovering well from his knee injury, the Rams take a player who would not have been available at this point in the first round if not for that knee in the first place.
27. Baltimore Ravens - Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
The Ravens need to be thinking about their future at left tackle, regardless of whether Ronnie Stanley returns or not.
28. Detroit Lions - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Harmon returns to his hometown to beef up the interior for a Lions team that got run all over in the playoffs.
29. Washington Commanders - Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
The Commanders showed how dangerous they can be if they protect Jayden Daniels. They land a supremely athletic presence up front in Jackson who should help them do that.
30. Buffalo Bills - Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo
Buffalo lands a hardworking, versatile defensive line prospect in Alexander who should help them put more pressure on opposing offensive lines.
31. Kansas City Chiefs - Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
The Super Bowl showed the Chiefs need to upgrade on their offensive line. Teams came away from the Senior Bowl and Combine incredibly impressed with Zabel.
32. Philadelphia Eagles - Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
With Milton Williams set to hit free agency, the Eagles add another interior presence who could wreak havoc next to Jalen Carter. Nolen finished his collegiate career with double-digit sacks.
