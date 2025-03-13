NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Projecting Raiders, League Post-Free Agency
The first few days of free agency have seen teams make a flurry of moves, looking to improve their rosters in as many ways as possible.
For the Las Vegas Raiders, that meant letting many players walk and finding new blood to better fit what new head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek want.
With the craziest days of free agency in the past, the Raiders can better focus on the 2025 NFL Draft, which is just about a month and a half away. They gave up a third-round pick for quarterback Geno Smith, but they still have many more picks to work with.
So, let's see how the Raiders -- and the rest of the league -- may proceed in the first round after the dust has mostly settled in free agency.
We did our first mock draft last week, which you can read here.
1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
We had the New York Giants trade up for Ward last week. This week, the Titans stay and pick their future franchise quarterback after beefing up their offensive line.
2. Cleveland Browns - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
The Browns stay put at No. 2 and land arguably the best player in the draft. Carter has a foot injury, but the Browns don't let that bother them and pair him with newly-extended Myles Garrett.
3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
This was previously the Raiders' pick, but after trading for Geno Smith, they go in a different direction. Sanders is a perfect fit for Brian Daboll's offense with his accuracy and precision throwing.
4. New England Patriots - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
There is still much debate about what position Hunter plays at the next level, but all Mike Vrabel cares about is landing a player with transcendent talent. Hunter could primarily play on one side of the ball and be featured in special packages on the other.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
This pick remains the same, as the Jaguars need more defensive talent. Graham is an absolute wrecking ball on the interior and should help Jacksonville stop the run much better in 2025.
6. Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
This would only come as a surprise to those not paying attention. Pete Carroll should absolutely fall in love with Jeanty and want to feature him in Las Vegas' offense.
7. New York Jets - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Membou will rise in the next few weeks because of how well he tested at the NFL Scouting Combine and because of his impressive measurements. The Jets need more young talent on their offensive line for their next quarterback.
8. Carolina Panthers - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Panthers struggled at all three levels of the defense last season. They get Stewart here to give Ejiro Evero a true No. 1 pass rusher.
9. New Orleans Saints - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
The Saints were a fine defensive team last season, but they still need help on that side of the ball. Walker can play multiple positions and should be a chess piece for Brandon Staley's defense.
10. Chicago Bears - Will Campbell, OL, LSU
Is Campbell a tackle? A guard? It doesn't matter. Ben Johnson gets an excellent player and finds a spot for him on his revamped offensive line.
11. San Francisco 49ers - Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
Booker might be the nastiest offensive lineman in this draft -- in a good way. Kyle Shanahan gets a people-mover who will clear space in the run game.
12. Dallas Cowboys - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Golden is the best wide receiver in the draft -- in a class with Tetarioa McMillan and Luther Burden III. His breakaway speed and separation abilities give Dak Prescott a true field-stretcher.
13. Miami Dolphins - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The Dolphins land the best player available at a position of need. Teams will not have fun throwing to either Johnson's or Jalen Ramsey's side.
14. Indianapolis Colts - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Whoever wins the quarterback competition between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson will love throwing to Warren, who can thrive at all three levels of the field.
15. Atlanta Falcons - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
The Falcons added former Raider Divine Deablo to their linebacker group, but they go with a high-IQ athlete in Campbell in the first round. That team just needs as much defensive talent as possible.
16. Arizona Cardinals - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
The Cardinals need as much help in the trenches as possible. Grant is a freak athlete for his size and should eat up space on the interior as a plus run-stopper from day one.
17. Cincinnati Bengals - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
Whether or not Trey Hendrickson gets traded, the Bengals need to add pass-rush help. Williams is an explosive athlete who can get after the quarterback and stop the run.
18. Seattle Seahawks - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
After adding Sam Darnold at quarterback, the Seahawks need to replace DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. McMillan is a crazy athlete for his size and wins on the outside with physicality.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Barron did well for himself at the Combine, and he lands with the Bucs, who love smart, versatile defensive backs.
20. Denver Broncos - Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo
An explosive lineman with great measurables, Alexander lands with Vance Joseph and the dangerous Denver defensive line. The rich get richer.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
After adding DK Metcalf and still having George Pickens, the Steelers get a highly intelligent route runner as another excellent weapon for the next Steeler QB.
22. Los Angeles Chargers - Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
There were moments where Justin Herbert was running for his life last season. Zabel, who can play anywhere on the offensive line, makes sure that doesn't happen again.
23. Green Bay Packers - Donovan Ezeirauku, EDGE, Boston College
The Packers addressed their secondary by adding former Raider Nate Hobbs. They improve their pass rush here, adding an explosive player who finished with 16.5 sacks.
24. Minnesota Vikings - Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
Despite bringing back Byron Murphy, the Vikings add another cornerback to their excellent secondary. Revel is a high-energy competitor who, if his knee is fully recovered, should be an impact player immediately.
25. Houston Texans - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
C.J. Stroud needs more weapons on the outside, and new offensive coordinator Nick Caley should be able to utilize Burden to the best of his abilities. Having Burden and Nico Collins should be helpful for Stroud.
26. Los Angeles Rams - Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas
Now that Matthew Stafford is back in Los Angeles, they need to give him more protection. Banks is a great athlete and moves well, making him a long-term option for the Rams.
27. Baltimore Ravens - Josh Simmons, OL, Ohio State
Ronnie Stanley is back, but the Ravens still need to add to their offensive line. Simmons is an excellent athlete for the position and could go higher than No. 27 if his recovery from the knee injury goes well.
28. Detroit Lions - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
Needing another reliable option across from Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions add a pass-rusher with good size and a nonstop motor. Green led Division I in sacks last season.
29. Washington Commanders - Malaki Starks, DB, Georgia
The Commanders lost Jeremy Chinn to the Raiders, so they add another versatile defensive back for Dan Quinn's defense. Starks can cover receivers, tight ends, roam the defensive backfield, and play in the box.
30. Buffalo Bills - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
The Bills have shored up their defensive line this offseason, and they continue to do so with a big-bodied run-stopper with a little bit of pass-rush juice.
31. Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
The Super Bowl showed that offensive line is the only position the Chiefs should consider in the draft. Conerly is a bit raw but was impressive at the Senior Bowl and has excellent measurables.
32. Philadelphia Eagles - Nick Emmanwori, DB, South Carolina
After trading away C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the Eagles replace him with the Combine's biggest winner. Emmanwori is an athletic freak who can play safety or linebacker at the next level.
