Podcast: Tom Brady, Cam Miller, Latest from Arounnd Raider Nation
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast explores Tom Brady's role as owner, the strength and conditioning of the Silver and Black, QB Cam Miller, and much more.
The Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 offseason has been different and looked different for many good reasons. While the franchise is not yet back in the NFL Playoffs, the course of the Silver and Black has changed, and they are headed in the right direction.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast explores Tom Brady's role as owner, the strength and conditioning of the Silver and Black, QB Cam Miller, and much more.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
The Raider Nation was elated when GM John Spytek was able to turn in the selection of CB Dairen Porter in the NFL Draft. Porter spoke after the selection, and below is a partial transcript of what he had to say.
CB Darien Porter
Q: I just wanted to find out from you what this process has been like and the anticipation you had leading up to be drafted?
Darien Porter: "Yeah. So, after the Combine you go on a lot of Zoom calls, you take your visits, you might do a private workout or something. But I did that for a while, I was working out at Iowa State, just staying in shape. But it's been a blessing. It's been one of the greatest blessings of my life. And being able to play football and work with the best against the best, that's what I've always dreamed of. And I'm very grateful to be in Las Vegas, and I'm very grateful to be working with this staff and with this group of players. I'm just really looking forward to it. It was a little bit of a long wait, but I couldn't be more thankful to be where I'm at right now."
Q: You were kind of talking about all the work that you put in after the Combine, in those workouts. But at the Combine, you had one of the more stellar performances for a corner, if not the best showing for a corner at the Combine. What was the preparation that went into that, and do you believe that that also helped you rise your draft stock to get taken by the Raiders?
Porter: "I think it absolutely helped. Obviously, I had a great year this past season, but when you run a 4.3 and put up some pretty good numbers at the Combine, you're definitely going to open some eyes and turn some heads. But I think that was a big part of it as well. But just the preparation was just working out down at XPE in Fort Lauderdale, they got a great staff there. I give them all the credit. Yeah, obviously I was a great athlete, but we had a plan we started on early January leading up until the Combine. And all the training that they put me through and put all of our guys through really paid off, and I'm very grateful for it."
Q: In college, you were stellar in special teams, blocking punts, blocking field goals. Is that something that you would like to raise your hand with the Special Teams Coordinator out here and be like, "Hey, man, I can make a difference on this side of the ball too"?
Porter: "Absolutely, absolutely. I don't only want to be a defensive contributor, I want to do everything I can to help Las Vegas be successful, and that's defense and special teams. I don't want to shy away from running down on punts or blocking kicks and field goals. I want to be that guy still too, on top of being a great lockdown cornerback."
In just one click, you can discover us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on the 2025 Raiders!
Waste no time to join us at our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.