Podcast: Las Vegas Raiders are Making a Big Splash this Offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders consistently selected players in the 2025 NFL Draft who held value higher than where we picked, other than RB Ashton Jeanty, who was selected near the top, where he should have been.
Those selections, free agency, and other moves have notified the NFL about the rise of the Silver and Black.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast digs into the big splash Raider Nation is making across the NFL to retool the Silver and Black.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
The Raiders were surprised to be able to select CB Darien Porter in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Below is a partial transcript of his comments after the selection.
CB Darien Porter
Q: You are a very physical, fast with a great burst corner, but you've played the vast majority of your reps in zone. When you talked to the Raiders, did you talk to Patrick Graham the DC? Would you talk about how easy of an adjustment it is to play more of a close corner, more of a closer coverage?
Darien Porter: "At Iowa State, obviously we played a multitude of different defenses, but mostly zone, but we did sprinkle in a good amount of man coverage. So, working with this staff and knowing what they've done in the past and the kind of defense they play, it doesn't scare me. I have no problem with going to a more man-heavy scheme and being the press corner with my length and my speed and my physical ability."
Q: I was just wondering, when you think about yourself and some of the intangibles that you bring to the game, what kind of character are the Raiders getting in you?
Porter: "Yeah, so obviously you get a great athlete and a physical specimen, but you get a guy that works as hard as he can. He's had to work for everything. He played receiver in college, he switched to corner and now is a draft pick. It was never easy, but I worked for everything, and I worked my tail off to get here right now. So, on top of everything, they're getting a hard worker and a guy who's going to do whatever it takes to succeed."
Q: Obviously the Raiders made this pick in part because of your upside between your size and speed, but also two of the three corners are gone from last year. How much do you think you can contribute in year one?
Porter: "I'm looking to contribute immediately. Obviously, we'll have to work and earn that opportunity. But, obviously departing with two corners, it's exciting for me to be put in this position to have that instant contribution on the defensive side. But I think I also can add a lot to special teams as well. I've done a lot of special teams and have done some pretty remarkable things in that aspect. So, I'm looking to contribute in any possible way that I can."
