3 Affordable RB Options for Raiders in NFL Free Agency
The Las Vegas Raiders said goodbye to Josh Jacobs last offseason, which opened a rather big hole in their backfield.
It seemed they were going to rely upon young running back Zamir White to carry the load in the wake of Jacobs' departure, but White has proven to be a massive disappointment in 2024.
Yes, the Raiders received some surprising production from Sincere McCormick before he hit the injured reserve list, but it seems abundantly clear that Las Vegas needs another halfback.
Luckily, the Raiders are expected to be major players in free agency thanks to their expansive cap room. That being said, they may not want to splurge on a running back.
Taking that into consideration, here are three affordable backfield options for Las Vegas heading into the NFL offseason.
Jordan Mason
Jordan Mason will unquestionably be one of the most interesting running backs available in March.
The San Francisco 49ers rusher has filled in admirably for the injured Christian McCaffrey in 2024, rattling off 789 yards and three touchdowns while averaging a robust 5.2 yards per carry in 12 games.
An ankle sprain knocked Mason out commission at the beginning of December, but he was trending toward a 1,000-yard campaign before the injury.
Mason is still just 25 years old and would make for an outstanding pickup for a Raiders offense that could use some juice.
The catch is that Mason is a restricted free agent, so the 49ers can make things difficult. Whether or not they will attempt to retain him with all of their other financial obligations, however, remains to be seen.
Jaylen Warren
Chances are, the Pittsburgh Steelers will not be re-signing both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. One of the two will likely walk, and Warren will probably be the less expensive of the duo.
It has actually been somewhat of a disappointing 2024 campaign for Warren, who has tallied just 490 yards and one touchdown on the year. He has also seen his production as a receiver dip, as he has caught 38 passes for 370 yards.
Still, sharing backfield duties with Harris certainly hasn't helped Warren's numbers, and a change of scenery may be best for the Oklahoma State product.
Whether or not Warren can actually be a featured back is up for debate, but he did post 784 yards and four scores while logging 5.3 yards per attempt in 2023.
Perhaps a McCormick-Warren tandem would be just what the doctor ordered for Las Vegas.
Like Mason, however, Warren is slated to be a restricted free agent.
Rico Dowdle
The Dallas Cowboys have been nothing short of an abject disaster this season, but they do have some bright spots.
One of them is Rico Dowdle, who has surprised everyone by racking up 903 yards and a touchdown on a hefty 4.8 yards per tote this year. Plus, he has hauled in 36 receptions for 233 yards and three scores.
Dowdle has been in the league since 2020, but he hasn't gotten an opportunity until 2024. His performance this season has done wonders for his value,
He is also the only unrestricted free agent on this list.
The 26-year-old probably won't get paid too handsomely, so he should be well within a manageable range for the Raiders.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE