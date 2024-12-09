The Raiders May Have Unearthed a Breakout Star in McCormick
The Las Vegas Raiders fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 28-13 on Sunday afternoon, but hey, you know what? That's okay, because it helps their draft positioning.
Sure, the Raiders finding ways to lose every week regardless of the opponent is becoming frustrating, but at this point, 2024 is a lost cause anyway.
It's time to start looking toward 2025 and beyond.
And in the midst of Las Vegas' nine-game losing streak, the team may have found a potential breakout star that could be a major piece of the offense moving forward: running back Sincere McCormick.
The Raiders entered the season not knowing what to expect from their backfield following the departure of Josh Jacobs in free agency. They had hoped for big things from Zamir White, but obviously, that has not happened.
Instead, Las Vegas has turned to McCormick, an undrafted halfback out of Texas-San Antonio who has provided the ground game with a significant lift over the past several weeks.
Against the Buccaneers, for example, the 24-year-old carried the ball 15 times for 78 yards. That in spite of the fact that the Raiders couldn't pass the football if their lives depended on it.
In three games this season overall, McCormick has rushed for 175 yards while averaging a robust 5.5 yards per carry.
Sure, the sample size is small, but it's hard not to be impressed with McCormick's efficiency given the state of Las Vegas' offensive line and the lack of talent around him in general.
Is it early to crown McCormick as the Raiders' running back of the future? Perhaps, but one would be remiss to dismiss the fact that he racked up 3,929 rushing yards as well as 34 touchdowns on the ground across three collegiate campaigns.
Obviously, the Long Beach, Ca. native has some juice, and it would certainly be worth giving him the rock more over the last several weeks to see exactly what Las Vegas has in him going forward.
The Raiders will probably add another halfback during the offseason regardless, as their depth at the position is thin. But McCormick seems to be establishing himself as a legitimate piece of Las Vegas' future.
