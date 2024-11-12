3 Raiders Who Could Potentially Be Moved This Offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders will almost surely enter some sort of quasi-rebuilding phase during the offseason, because it is becoming increasingly obvious that this roster isn't working.
The Raiders entered 2024 with hopes of contending after a strong close to the season last year, but things have not gone according to plan.
Las Vegas opted to stand pat at the trade deadline, but that does not mean that changes are not coming in the spring.
With that said, here are three Raiders who could potentially part ways with the Silver and Black in the offseason.
DJ Turner, WR
When Las Vegas traded Davante Adams last month, it opened up a considerable opportunity for some of the Raiders receivers further down the depth chart.
DJ Turner was one of them.
While Turner's productivity has increased recently, he still has been somewhat underwhelming overall (though it is not completely his fault), having logged just 10 catches for 99 yards on the year.
Las Vegas signed Turner as an undrafted free agent back in 2021. He turns 28 years old in January, so his window for production could be coming to a close.
Turner is slated to be a restricted free agent in the offseason.
Michael Mayer, TE
Las Vegas had just taken Mayer in the second round in 2023, but with Brock Bowers now in tow and Luke Getsy's 12 personnel dream over, one wonders what his role can be going forward.
Mayer was placed on the non-football injury list earlier in the season and is expected back next week, but his role is clearly limited regardless.
In the three games he has played in 2024, Mayer has totaled just four receptions for 21 yards.
The 23-year-old would absolutely hold some value on the trade market, so Las Vegas may want to see what it can get for him in a few months.
Zamir White, RB
After the Raiders allowed Josh Jacobs to walk via free agency last spring, many were expected for Zamir White to step into a featured role in Las Vegas' backfield.
The results have been underwhelming, to say the least. Again, a good deal of that criticism must fall on the offense around him, too. Part of it is on Getsy.
In seven games, White has rushed for just 174 yards and a touchdown while averaging a paltry 2.9 yards per carry. He has been relegated to the No. 2 back behind Alexander Mattison, and it's not like Mattison has been lighting it up himself.
The Raiders making a move for a running back during the offseason is not outside the realm of possibility, and at this point, it seems like a must for the squad.
To be fair to White, Las Vegas' offensive line has not exactly done a great job opening up holes.
Perhaps White would be better served trying to break through elsewhere.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.