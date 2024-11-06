Raiders' Trade Deadline Was Massive Failure
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the NFL trade deadline with a record of 2-7, so, naturally, you would have expected the Raiders to sell off some pieces, right?
It's only natural considering that Las Vegas has shown no signs of contending with its current roster and should probably start planning for the future.
But it turns out that the reports of the Raiders trending toward standing pat were unfortunately correct.
The deadline has now passed, and Las Vegas didn't do a thing. It didn't trade anyone. It didn't acquire anyone. It remained the same as it was on Monday.
Now, obviously, making trades in the NFL is not an easy feat. You don't just get on the phone and instantly swing a deal. That's not how it works.
But other teams did make moves, so why didn't the Raiders do anything?
Las Vegas had a plethora of players on its roster that it could have traded for draft capital. On both sides of the ball, too.
I mean, the Raiders traded Davante Adams last month. Why trade your best offensive player and then do nothing afterward? Shouldn't Jakobi Meyers have been on the block, too? What about defensive players like Adam Butler and Robert Spillane?
What exactly was the thought process here?
The Raiders have only made the postseason twice since 2003 and they have not won a playoff game during that span. Moments like this are a big reason why.
Even going into the season, everyone could see that Las Vegas was not a playoff-caliber ballclub. Yes, the Raiders beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead last Christmas. Big deal. They went 8-9.
Just about everyone had Las Vegas finishing third or fourth in the AFC West this season, and as it stands, it looks like the Raiders will end up in the cellar.
But they continue to operate as if they are legitimate contenders.
Las Vegas should be doing everything in its power to build for the future. That means acquiring draft capital and some young players. The Raiders could have achieved that at the trade deadline. They chose not to.
It was certainly a strange day in Vegas.
