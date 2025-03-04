NFL Mock Draft: Raiders Add Prospect to Shape Their Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot to think about with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. They're just out of the top five, which means they may miss out on some elite prospects like Travis Hunter or Shedeur Sanders. That doesn't mean they can't walk away without selecting a prospect that changes their team for years.
That should be the prospect they're targeting, someone who comes in and changes the face of this franchise. They were one of the worst teams in the league last season, and they are trying to establish a new culture in Las Vegas. That begins with this pick.
They have very little room for error, as the Raiders have historically not been known to draft well. The days of drafting JaMarcus Russell may be over, as last year's selection of Brock Bowers was a slam dunk for the organization. Hopefully, they can establish a streak of making good selections in the first round.
Lance Zierlein is a draft analyst who writes for the NFL, and he released his mock draft 2.0 after the results from the NFL combine. In this mock draft, he believes the Raiders should select Jalon Walker out of Georgia.
"With Tom Brady in the mix, look for the Raiders to start targeting prospects known for leadership and a love of ball -- guys like Walker".
In 2024, Walker had 61 total tackles with six and a half sacks and two passes defended. He also won the Butkus Award, which is awarded to the top linebacker in the country. This speaks to his dedication to his craft, always looking to improve.
In Zierlein's analysis of Walker, he praised his leadership skills while also commenting on the fact that it may take him a couple of years to develop into a dominant pass rusher. This Raiders defense needs a leader to step up alongside Maxx Crosby, and Walker may very well be the one to do it.
"His career snap count is split between edge and linebacker, and his leadership is famous in the Georgia building. He’s still working to fine-tune his instincts and efficiency as an off-ball linebacker but has the take-on and closing burst to become a productive pro at that spot".
