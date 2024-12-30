3 Sleeper Pass Rushers Raiders Should Pursue in NFL Free Agency
The Las Vegas Raiders boast one of the NFL's very best pass rushers in Maxx Crosby, and yet, they rank toward the bottom of the league in sacks.
Some of that is certainly due to the fact that the Raiders lost Malcolm Koonce to injury before the 2024 campaign even began, but it also speaks to the lack of depth Las Vegas has as far as its edge rushers are concerned.
Plus, Koonce is slated to hit the open market.
Luckily, the Raiders are projected to have expansive cap room heading into free agency, meaning they can certainly afford to address the issue.
Here are a few under-the-radar pass rushers Las Vegas should seriously consider pursuing in March.
Azeez Ojulari
The New York Giants don't seem likely to re-sign Azeez Ojulari, as they already have Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux on the edge.
Before hitting injured reserve after 11 games, Ojulari had registered 28 tackles and six sacks this season and was on pace to enjoy the best year of his career.
The 24-year-old has long been an underrated commodity, and back during his rookie campaign in 2021, he racked up 49 tackles and eight sacks.
Injuries have certainly limited Ojulari over the last three seasons, but when healthy, he is a force.
Joseph Ossai
Trey Hendrickson gets most of the shine for the Cincinnati Bengals, and for good reason. After all, he is one of the most prolific pass rushers in the sport.
However, the Bengals also have somewhat of a hidden gem on their roster: Joseph Ossai.
Ossai has posted 42 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits this season while playing in 47 percent of Cincinnati's defensive snaps.
He isn't a star by any means, but he is just 24 years old and seemed to come into his own in 2024. The University of Texas product would absolutely represent a fine addition to put alongside of Crosby, especially if the Raiders can also manage to re-sign Koonce.
Dayo Odeyingbo
Dayo Odeyingbo is a relative unknown to most casual fans, but he is actually one heck of a player.
Heading into Week 17, the Indianapolis Colts defensive end had totaled 28 tackles, three sacks and a hefty 15 quarterback hits this year.
Last season, Odeyingbo rattled off 38 tackles, eight sacks and 17 quarterback hits.
The 25-year-old has not seemed to hit his ceiling just yet, and at 6-foot-6 and 286 pounds, he also has the capabiility of playing along the interior.
Odeyingbo may end up being one of the biggest sleepers on the free-agent market this March, and the Raiders should definitely explore signing him.
