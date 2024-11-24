Are the Raiders a Potential Landing Spot for Talented WR?
The Las Vegas Raiders are having terrible season with the expectation of a brighter future after a successful upcoming offseason. At 2-9, the possiblities the Raiders' future possess are about the only positive that will come from this dismal season.
Within the next few weeks, the Raiders will likely secure one of, if not the top pick in next year's NFL Draft. The Raiders are all but guaranteed to select a quarterback and that quarterback will need as many quality receiving options as possible.
Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team recently listed the top potential destinations for Higgins during this offseason, as the Cincinnati Bengals will not have enough money to pay Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. The Raiders could use a clear-cut No. 1 receiver this offseason and have the cap space to make it happen.
“Things could look drastically different for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, starting with the head coach and the quarterback,” Brooke said. “The Raiders are projected to have one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they'll almost certainly try to take a quarterback in the first round. One of the top quarterback prospects in this draft is Shedeur Sanders, who has appeared to be tweeting in celebration every time the Raiders have lost, potentially rooting for them to tank and take him.
“There has already been speculation about Deion Sanders leaving the college ranks to coach his son at the NFL level. The Raiders could make the move to hire Deion and draft his son, but Shedeur would still need some extra firepower beyond Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers.
The addition of Higgins and improvements to the offensive line and group of running backs would give the Raiders the best collection of young talent they have had in a while. However, whether or not that specific group of players would succeed would be up for debate.
“The Raiders have $112 million in cap space next season,” Brooke said. “If they end up drafting a quarterback like Sanders, they could give him an established No. 1 receiver like Higgins. An offense with Sanders, Higgins, Bowers, and Meyers could quickly become one of the most exciting units in the NFL.”
