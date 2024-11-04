Are the Raiders Just a Quarterback Away?
As the season goes on for the Las Vegas Raiders, we have seen the offense be horrible while the defense is playing good football. This is not a recipe for success for any NFL team.
Week after week, the Raiders defense put the offense in positions after turnovers to score points and touchdowns. The offense has failed the defense in doing so.
We have seen the frustrations of the defense because the offense has been no help. It has been three and out, then the Raider's defense has to back out there and try to get another stop.
The major position that the Raiders have struggled with on offense, is the most important in football, the quarterback position. The Raiders have not gotten any good quarterback play all season. Gardner Minshew II has struggled and an injury has sidelined Aidan O'Connell after only two starts.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Attorney Jonathan Schopp discussed the quarterback position for the Raiders on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Anyone that would try to sell this team that this team needs a rebuild should not be trusted in my opinion. I look at this team at 2-6, a quarterback away," said Carpenter. "Now, are there some other weaknesses sure? But a quarterback away from being in contention for the playoffs. I am baffled by this offense. I am baffled that once they after they scripted plays, they fall apart. I am baffled they go against the Rams one of the worst rushing defenses. They are having success; they go away from it. Even last week AP admitted, I wish we would have run the ball more. Then, last week when asked about how do you fix it? He talked about why we cannot do repeating plays that work. He is questioning it all.
"You could go position by position and see guys that have developed," said Schopp. "Like you said, Patrick Graham has to have a lot of credit there. From the corners to obviously upfront. You give them credit for showing up like they should as a professional football team. The defense showed up on Sunday last week ... The interesting thing is why is there a disconnect at this level with the offense.
The Raiders are expected to draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
