RB Resurgence Allows Jeanty to Fit with Raiders
The NFL may be seeing a shift in offensive philosophy.
After the year Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley had, carrying his team to the Super Bowl, teams may want to focus on the running back position, rather than devaluing its importance, like in recent seasons.
Not only did Barkley have an excellent season, but players like Derrick Henry, Bijan Robinson, Josh Jacobs, and Jahmyr Gibbs, on whom teams spent significant resources, also had stellar seasons.
Because of these players’ performances in 2024, the running back position may be, well, back.
The Las Vegas Raiders did not have a good run game in 2024. They were one of the least effective offenses in the league on the ground.
By bringing in Pete Carroll as their new head coach, the Raiders’ offensive philosophy will likely be to wear teams down with a good run game. For that to happen, Carroll needs a star back in his backfield.
He could get that in Boise State star Ashton Jeanty, one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders’ only chance to land Jeanty would be with the No. 6 overall pick in the draft. Two years ago, Las Vegas would be ridiculed for taking a running back that high.
Based on how last season went for running backs, it would make total sense.
Jeanty had one of the best running back seasons we’ve seen in recent memory. He rushed 374 times for 2,601 yards (second-most in a single season in college football history) and 29 touchdowns, leading the Broncos to a College Football Playoff appearance.
Not only did Jeanty put up incredible numbers, but he also showed skills that should easily translate to the next level. He is a tough back to tackle and has incredible acceleration when he gets into the open field.
Carroll would absolutely love Jeanty’s skill set and character. He could be the next bell-cow back for the Silver and Black and would easily improve this rushing attack tremendously.
Positional value is not thought of as highly as it was just a few years ago. No one will bat an eye if the Raiders take Jeanty with a top-10 pick.
And they shouldn’t, with what we’ve seen from that position.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.