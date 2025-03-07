Raiders Today

RB Resurgence Allows Jeanty to Fit with Raiders

The recent surge of running backs across the league is a good indicator that the Las Vegas Raiders drafting Ashton Jeanty would be a fine pick.

Carter Landis

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL may be seeing a shift in offensive philosophy. 

After the year Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley had, carrying his team to the Super Bowl, teams may want to focus on the running back position, rather than devaluing its importance, like in recent seasons. 

Not only did Barkley have an excellent season, but players like Derrick Henry, Bijan Robinson, Josh Jacobs, and Jahmyr Gibbs, on whom teams spent significant resources, also had stellar seasons. 

Because of these players’ performances in 2024, the running back position may be, well, back. 

The Las Vegas Raiders did not have a good run game in 2024. They were one of the least effective offenses in the league on the ground. 

By bringing in Pete Carroll as their new head coach, the Raiders’ offensive philosophy will likely be to wear teams down with a good run game. For that to happen, Carroll needs a star back in his backfield. 

He could get that in Boise State star Ashton Jeanty, one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. 

The Raiders’ only chance to land Jeanty would be with the No. 6 overall pick in the draft. Two years ago, Las Vegas would be ridiculed for taking a running back that high. 

Based on how last season went for running backs, it would make total sense. 

Jeanty had one of the best running back seasons we’ve seen in recent memory. He rushed 374 times for 2,601 yards (second-most in a single season in college football history) and 29 touchdowns, leading the Broncos to a College Football Playoff appearance. 

Not only did Jeanty put up incredible numbers, but he also showed skills that should easily translate to the next level. He is a tough back to tackle and has incredible acceleration when he gets into the open field. 

Carroll would absolutely love Jeanty’s skill set and character. He could be the next bell-cow back for the Silver and Black and would easily improve this rushing attack tremendously. 

Positional value is not thought of as highly as it was just a few years ago. No one will bat an eye if the Raiders take Jeanty with a top-10 pick. 

And they shouldn’t, with what we’ve seen from that position.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Published
Carter Landis
CARTER LANDIS

Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders

Home/News