Concern For Top RB Prospect After the NFL Combine?
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a major shake up this offseason so far. Owner Mark Davis with the help of minority owner Tom Brady, has brought in two key people who will look to turn around the franchise in Las Vegas.
Pete Carroll and John Spytek are the new head coach and general manager duo that will do their best to give the Silver and Black stability.
Spytek will be in his first year as a general manager, but he has shown that he is ready to take the next step of picking the right players for the Raiders and getting them the best roster possible to compete in a tough AFC West.
Now that the Raiders have completed interviews and watched multiple prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine, there are growing concerns about one potential Raiders prospect.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about top running back from Boise State Ashton Jeanty, in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"As you know, coming into this the running back out of Boise [Ashton Jeanty] he was considered the number one back, and Omarion Hampton was number two," said Carpenter. "I can now tell you that on the bulk of the people I spoke to ... I would say there are more who like Omarion Hampton, who I told you was the number two guy."
"Jeanty had some problems with fumbling, and when they measure at the combine from the wrist to the shoulder because that is where you snug the football in."
"I had an executive from an NFC team tell me at dinner that the measurements of Jeanty was smaller there, and they think that may have something to do with the fumbling. I heard that from more than one person by the way."
"With Jeanty that was a concern. I think everybody still thinks he is a great back but in the NFL he is going to be facing a much bigger level of competition a much higher and stronger level of competition. And if there are fumbling issues that you cannot fix ... That issue is now being looked at with Jeanty. Is that something you can fix with how you hold the ball? But I can tell you this now, Omarion Hampton now has overtaken him as the top guy."
