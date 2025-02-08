Raiders Maxx Crosby's Opinion on Division Rival Patrick Mahomes
The Las Vegas Raiders battle the Kansas City Chiefs twice a year during the regular season of the NFL, and when those games come, both Maxx Crosby and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes take it to another level.
When asked about Mahomes ahead of the Super Bowl, the Raiders star had nothing but kind words to say about his position counterpart.
"Ultimate competitor, I feel like that's a different tier of human being," Crosby said on Pro Football Talk. "People that are willing to go to the farthest length to win. I feel like there is only a handful in the league and we're (Crosby/Mahomes) are a match made in heaven. I get to see him twice a year, he knows what i'm on and I know he's about it."
Crosby and Mahomes have had several run ins over the course of their careers. When playing in the same division, you would think you'd get to know a guy, and that is exactly the relationship tendency of both players.
"It's ultimate respect, after every game, even that past game, we should have won in Arrowhead again, we're right there at the end of the game and we blow it. He comes up to me with his whole family after the game," Crosby said. "He said 'Bro you had us, we shouldn't have won that game', it's straight up always honest and straight forward."
It takes one player to acknowledge they are playing against one of the best in the world, but when that is reciprocated, it is a special feeling. Both faces of their respected franchises may have a better relationship with one another than the franchises do, which is eye opening.
Crosby always plays with 100%. Coming from a late round draft selection out of Eastern Michigan University to being the face of the Raiders franchise holds a lot of responsibility, and for Crosby, nothing has been given to him, it has all been earned.
"I'm confident in what I bring to the table as a leader and as a player, but at the end of the day I'm obsessive about winning and being the best at what I do," Crosby said. "For me it's all about winning and I want to be put in a position to at least have a chance."
