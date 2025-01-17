BREAKING: Did the Raiders Commit a Massive Draft Blunder?
As many organizations have, the Las Vegas Raiders have made more than a few mistakes over the past few seasons. However, one mistake may have been much more inexcusable than others.
Looking to add depth along their defensive line, Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler selected defensive tackle Byron Young from Alabama with the 70th pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Linebacker Byron Young from Tennessee was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams seven picks later.
The Raiders cut the Young they drafted after one season. On the other hand, the Rams are sitting pretty as Tennessee's Young has registered over 60 tackles each of his first two seasons in the league.
He has also recorded over 15 sacks in his first two seasons in the league, raising more questions about the Raiders' selection. Young explained how the Raiders accidentally contacted his agent on draft night.
“It was hard," the Rams' defensive lineman said. "A lot of people probably do not know, there is another Byron Young, that went to the Raiders. So, I was sitting there, and when I first met this guy, I knew one day this would happen. Me and him come out at the same time, I’m sitting down.
"My agent texted me and said, ‘Congratulations.’ He said, ‘You got drafted to the Raiders.’ I’m getting happy,” Young said. “Then he said, ‘Oh, never mind, they texted the wrong agent.’ So, I’m upset right now, and the Raiders are about to pop up, and my family does not know that.
“So I’m sitting there, and they’re about to say his name. So, I said, ‘Should I turn off the TV for like three minutes or go ahead and take this because I knew the day would come?’ So, I’m sitting there, and they said, ‘The Raiders draft Byron Young.’ My family started cheering, and I was sitting there hurt. I was like, ‘That’s not me, that’s not me.’
"You know, I had a hard pill to swallow. So, I took that, and I was upset, but I was just thankful that the Rams were right for me. Good things happen to those that wait, and I knew God had a plan for me.”
