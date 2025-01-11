REPORT: The Raiders Could Have a Change of Draft Plans
The Las Vegas Raiders are turning the page on another disappointing season by looking forward to one of the few positives of going 4-13: the NFL Draft. It is one of the most exciting times of the offseason, and teams, especially bad ones, have the chance to instantly improve if they draft wisely.
After winning multiple games over the final half of last season, the Raiders ended the season with the 13th overall pick. They finished just outside of reach for one of the top quarterbacks available in the draft.
With not nearly as many quality quarterbacks entering the league this offseason, the Raiders are essentially in the same position this season, even though they have the sixth overall pick.
The Raiders desperately need a talented quarterback but also need to fill many other voids on their roster. Trading up could cost them too much, leaving the Silver and Black in a similar position as last offseason.
The Raiders must decide whether or not to draft the best player available or draft for need. The decision will impact the organization for at least the next decade.
Jordan Reid of ESPN recently predicted each team's draft choice in the first round. He predicted the Raiders would decide against trading up in the draft.
"The Raiders seem to have played themselves out of selecting a quarterback for the second consecutive year, as two wins in their final three games would put them out of position for [Cam] Ward or [Shedeur] Sanders, barring an expensive trade-up," Reid said. "Like their process in drafting Brock Bowers in 2024, the Raiders could select the best player available in this spot."
Instead, Reid believes the Raiders will save their assets and draft the best player, defensive end Abdul Carter from Penn State. After years of searching for a defensive end to play opposite of veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby, the Raiders finally get their guy.
"The 6-foot-3, 259-pound Carter fits that bill, as he is the No. 2 overall prospect on my board," Reid said. "He has a lightning-quick first step, with a 17.7% pressure rate (fourth best in the FBS) and 11 sacks this season."
