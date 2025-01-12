REPORT: Raiders to Address Pressing Need in Unconventional Way
The Las Vegas Raiders played well enough over the final half of the season to knock themselves out of range for one of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft, but still have a chance to trade up to one of the top picks,
However, assuming the Raiders wisely decide against trading up, they must decide who to select with the sixth overall pick in the draft, as they will have more than a few talented players when it is their turn to choose.
It is well known that the Raiders need to add a quarterback to compete with Aidan O'Connell for the starting position. However, without a general manager or a head coach, it is difficult to tell how the Raiders will approach the draft.
They could find a quarterback via free agency and use the sixth overall pick on a player who can make an immediate impact for the next season. While drafting one of the top quarterbacks makes sense, they could get much more value from a veteran quarterback in free agency, and it would be much less of a risk.
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network recently released his draft predictions for every team in the National Football League. He believes the Raiders will decide against trading up or drafting a quarterback.
Instead, Infante believes the Raiders will address another position group that quietly needs as much attention as their quarterback position. Infante thinks the Raiders will select offensive tackle Kelvin Banks from Texas.
"After winning two of their last three games of the season, the Raiders likely find themselves out of range for a top quarterback unless they trade up from No. 6," Infante said. "Given the state of their roster, their best move may be to add a veteran quarterback in free agency or through a trade, then take the best player available in Round 1.
"Banks is a sturdy, mobile offensive tackle who lands his jabs with ideal timing and placement, possessing a high motor in the process. The Raiders offensive line has some intriguing young pieces on it, like Dylan Parham and Jackson Powers-Johnson, and Banks would give them another potential building block as they retool their offense."
