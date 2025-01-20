BREAKING: Former DC Patrick Graham Close to Finding a New Home
The Las Vegas Raiders have started their search for the next head coach of the Silver and Black. The team will be looking for the right fit to lead the franchise back to their winning ways.
Out of the gate it has been a busy start to the offseason for the Raiders. They will be going through a major franchise shake up. These decisions are never easy for a team and finding the right head coach seems to be a problem for the Raiders over the last few hires.
The Raiders will likely be looking for a new defensive coordinator as well. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's contract has expired. No word yet on if he will return for the Silver and Black but it is unlikely because of all the moving pieces this offseason.
Graham has interviewed for multiple jobs for both head coaching and defensive coordinator positions.
According to Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals Reporter James Rapien Graham is one of the finalists to land the defensive coordinator job for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Every season since coming to Las Vegas Graham's defenses have improved each year. This past season, he did a great job managing all the key injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Graham was left to play a lot of rookies and young players. He did his best and all the players that stepped out on the field played with confidence and played hard all year.
"Whether it's players or coaches, as you get older you get more expensive so they're always trying to replace you with younger players," said Graham about how a defense is built over time. "That's how the rosters are constructed. The young players are going to play, especially in a collision sport like this. But it's always valuable because those guys are hungry for the information. All my older players that I've had are really good players. They're always hungry for information."
The Raiders will be losing one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL. The Raiders will look for a new defensive coordinator once they find a new head coach and general manager. The Raiders might not have to look far as they have a good candidate in the building already. Defensive line coach Rob Leonard will be a great replacement as he already knows the players and the scheme.
Graham is highly respected in the locker room, and we make a strong case for multiple important free agents on the Silver and Black roster to join him, wherever he goes.
