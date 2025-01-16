BREAKING: Why Rob Leonard is Best Fit for Raiders' DC Position
The Las Vegas Raiders have started their search for the next head coach of the Silver and Black. The team will be looking for the right fit to lead the franchise back to their winning ways.
Out of the gate it has been a busy start to the offseason for the Raiders. They will be going through a major franchise shake up. These decisions are never easy for a team and finding the right head coach seems to be a problem for the Raiders over the last few hires.
The Raiders will likely be looking for a new defensive coordinator as well. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's contract has expired. No word yet on if he will return for the Silver and Black but it is unlikely because of all the moving pieces this offseason.
Graham has been interviewed for other head coaching jobs around the league and other defensive coordinator jobs as well. During his time with the Raiders, the defense has improved each season.
The next Raiders defensive coordinator can be someone familiar with the Raiders and this team.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Raiders Rob Leonard being the next defensive coordinator for the Silver and Black on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Rob Leonard, he is the Raiders defensive line coach. He is a superstar on the rise," said Carpenter. "This guy has done wonders. He had been under the tutelage of Patrick Graham ... Look at [defensive end] K'Lavon Chaisson, look at the growth of Tyree [Wilson], Adam Butler, Maxx [Crosby] has thoroughly prospered under his leadership and others."
"I think, and I am going to put this out there because I think it is important, whoever the next coach is and because I think Ben Johnson is the front runner and because I believe that is you know, we were the first to report that and we were the first to talk about that narrative. I think the smartest thing in the world that Ben Johnson can do is say hey Rob Leonard will you stay and be my defensive coordinator. I think that bolds well for the rest of the team. The defense loves Patrick. But I think Patrick is going to move on ... Rob Leonard is loved by offensive and defensive guys."
