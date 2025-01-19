Sources: 'All Signs Point' to Al Golden Becoming Next Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Coordinator
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defensive coordinator search appears to be coming to an end.
"All signs point to Al Golden," league sources told BengalsTalk.com.
Golden is one of two finalists for the job. Former Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is the other.
The Notre Dame defensive coordinator is preparing for Monday night's National Championship Game against Ohio State.
That's a big reason why the Bengals' search felt like it came to a halt earlier this week. They want to respect Golden's pursuit of a National Championship.
"This is not the time or place. This is about the kids ... The biggest thing for us right now is understanding the enormity of this game," Golden said on Saturday. "That's our focus. All of that other stuff, we'll deal with in the future."
Golden was the Bengals linebackers coach in 2020 and 2021. At this point, it would be shocking of Golden didn't return to Cincinnati to become their defensive coordinator.
He has a good rapport with the coaching staff and organization—and his ability to not only relate to, but develop and maximize young players is a big reason why he was a top target from the beginning.
